Google and iHeartMedia pay settlement over misleading radio ads





Sacramento, Calif. (AP) The Federal Trade Commission and several states announced Monday a settlement between Google and iHeartMedia over misleading radio ads on Google’s mobile phones.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the settlement allows Google to encourage radio personalities to endorse and talk about their personal experiences using one of the company’s phones, the Pixel 4. It stems from allegations that he paid. Telephones were not available at the time, and many radio DJs did not use them.

According to Bontas’ office, the ad ran more than 23,000 times in 10 media markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Google will pay $9 million and iHeartMedia $400,000, according to Bontas’ office. iHeartMedia is the nation’s largest radio station owner. A few small radio stations also ran advertisements.

In a statement, Bonta said Google tried to be quick to promote its products, but it paid a price. Asking DJs to share their personal experiences with products they have never used is misleading and violates state consumer protection laws.

A radio ad that aired in late 2019 and early 2020.

The California complaint includes first-person language about using cell phone cameras to photograph events such as football games and meteor showers at night, as well as using the phone’s voice-activated system. It contains the script given to the radio personality.

According to the complaint, the radio personalities did not own or regularly use Pixel 4s, and used them to take photos at night, as indicated in the script. There was no

Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and the Federal Trade Commission were part of the settlement.

Of the settlement, California will receive approximately $3 million. A spokeswoman for Bonta said the money will be split between the state and Alameda County, where the lawsuit was filed, and will be used to enforce consumer protection laws.

The settlement prohibits Google from misrepresenting its product endorsements for 20 years. The company is also required to periodically report to California on its compliance with the settlement.

Google did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment, and iHeartMedia spokeswoman Wendy Goldberg declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/us-news/2022/11/google-iheartmedia-to-pay-settlement-over-misleading-radio-ads.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos