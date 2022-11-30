FTC fines Google and iHeart Media $9.4 million for false Pixel 4 radio ads – TCPAWorld





Hi guys! Duchess here. Not only do I love getting all the information about TCPA, but I love being up to date on the ever-changing marketing and advertising rules set by government agencies as well as recent settlements and trends.

Google and iHeart Media may have been on the less fortunate side of the FTC and multi-state AGs, making $9.4 million on purpose. In a statement issued by the FTC, the FTC and state AGs said 29,000 by radio personalities touting their experiences with Google’s Pixel phones when paid influencers had never used the product. A company has announced that it has aired a deceptive endorsement nearby.

“Google and iHeartMedia paid influencers to promote products they’ve never used. This shows a blatant disregard for truth-telling advertising rules,” said an FTC official. Samuel Levine pointed out.

Google paid iHeart Media $2.6 million to have on-air personalities across the country promote its new Pixel 4 smartphones, specifically the smartphone’s camera and its ability to take studio-like photos. The radio host was provided with a script by Google, but was also allowed to make his own interpretation of the ad. Many people personally claim to be photographed at family gatherings, at their children’s football games, or at school plays. of personalities have never been offered a Google Pixel 4 phone. I was.

We’ve all seen social media posts and heard our favorite radio DJs and podcast hosts ranting about their products. These ads appear while you are sharing your favorite products and they look totally harmless. What you may not always know is that these people and companies are likely paid or compensated to promote these products to their listeners and followers. A product you may not have done, but you want your hard-earned money to spend on.

You may recall that in late 2021, the FTC notified hundreds of companies for using fake reviews and flimsy endorsements that didn’t tell the full story to consumers at large. The trend continues, with companies being held accountable for this type of advertising practice. Google and iHeart Media are the latest companies to happen to be caught in the crosshairs.

Wow.

FTC approval guidance isn’t new, but it’s been in place for over 40 years and the advertising landscape is evolving. Recognizing that advertising practices are changing and moving to social media and online presences, the FTC published two of his helpful guides for marketers and website hosts last year. This guide provides best practices and standards for presenting consumers with true and accurate advertising of your products. service.

Establish policies and procedures for testimonials and endorsement practices in the busy holiday shopping season. Or you may feel that you are not so lucky in the new year.

