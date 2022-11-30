Eye care innovation: how technology is changing ophthalmology





According to Jeng, patients generally do not have the ability to image the back of the eye, so telemedicine can help to visualize the front of the eye for triage compared to the back of the eye when working directly with a patient. more likely to be inspected. A doctor can check if the eye is red or if there is clouding in the cornea, he says. interpreted by a physician.

Jeng says he was able to weed out what didn’t look malignant. He predicts that the use of telemedicine will increase as technology becomes more advanced and cheaper.

Moorfields in London has pioneered the concept of an imaging hub where patients with AMD, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, etc. can get tests and scans, but not live with their doctor. A doctor will review the scan within 24 hours of her and determine the appropriate procedure for the patient. Treatment includes consultation, further monitoring at the hub, or treatment.

As a result, unnecessary lengthy visits can be avoided, improving the ability of medical teams to deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time, resulting in a better care experience for the patient, Balaskas said. says.

But scanning equipment must become smaller and more affordable, he adds, so that it can be used at home and eye scans can be monitored remotely by doctors.

Advances in optical coherence tomography for eye care

Optical coherence tomography is a widely used type of ophthalmic imaging and can be thought of as light-based ultrasound. This allows physicians to non-invasively image tissue at high resolution. The home-use OCT device is FDA-cleared and could revolutionize remote ophthalmology, Liu said.

Home OCT technology, while promising, has yet to gain widespread adoption due to the difficulty of scaling such expensive devices for personal use.

The goal, according to Balaskas, is for every patient to have an inexpensive, compact, and small OCT device at home.

According to Balaskas, the technology is still far from complete, as it is not yet possible to reduce the size and cost of the OCT’s component parts sufficiently. In the medium term, he predicts, it will likely become more affordable so that it can be scaled across patient populations.

Tracking the future of eye care technology

According to Balaskas, future AI benefits will be in predictive analytics and oculomics. Oculomics involves linking ocular biomarkers to systemic health and disease.

AI can help determine which patients will respond positively or negatively to a particular ophthalmic treatment, and can make predictions based on patient history, imaging, and clinical genetics .

Multimodal AI will be able to make predictions based on a patient’s medical history, lifestyle, clinical information, various medical images and scans, and genetics, Balaskas said. Even laboratory tests and remote monitoring sensors provide time for the most important patient-clinician interactions.

According to Jeng, despite the growth of AI, ophthalmologists’ jobs should be safe because they need to interpret images in the same way a cardiologist needs to see an electrocardiogram.

I don’t think it will be replaced, Mr. Jeng. But do you think it will make our job easier? Yes. Do you think you could become less dependent on your doctor?

