Google: HTTP/3 doesn’t affect SEO





Google Search Advocate’s John Mueller debunks the theory that HTTP/3 speedups can directly impact a website’s SEO.

This topic is covered in the November 2022 edition of Google’s SEO Office Hours Q&A session.

Joining the Google Search Relations team, Muller answers the following questions:

Does using HTTP/3 improve performance and thus improve SEO?

HTTP/3 has performance advantages over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3. However, the performance boost is unlikely to make a difference regarding his SEO.

Mueller on the impact of HTTP/3 on SEO

Mueller begins his answer by stating that Google does not use HTTP/3 for ranking factors or web crawling.

“Google doesn’t currently use HTTP/3 as a ranking factor. To my knowledge, it doesn’t even use it for crawling.”

Google primarily uses HTTP/1 for web crawling. Googlebot supports HTTP/2, but only uses it when there are clear advantages over HTTP/1.

HTTP/3 support seems to be a long way off. Websites that choose to adopt it early will not see any direct improvement in search rankings, Mueller explains.

“In terms of performance, I don’t think the benefits users get from using HTTP/3 are enough to have a significant impact on core web vitals, the metric we use in page experience ranking factors. Faster It’s always a good idea to create a good server, but I doubt that just using HTTP/3 has a direct connection to SEO, and a direct connection to using a faster kind of RAM on the server. just as you struggle to find

Mueller gave a similar answer when asked about HTTP/3 in December 2021.

However, he suggested that HTTP/3 could “potentially indirectly” affect core web vitals.

I wouldn’t expect it to crawl on http/3, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see a positive effect on your users (and thereby potentially indirectly your core web vitals as well).

— John Mueller is hardly here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 6, 2021

Mueller now sounds confident that there will be no impact.

Listen to his reaction in the video below.

Featured image: SteafPong88/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-http-3-doesnt-impact-seo/472660/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos