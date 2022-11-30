Google Doodle World Cup: Google Doodle honors the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Click here for details





The vibrant artwork displays the word “Google” and replaces one of the O’s with a soccer ball. Four pairs of bouncy bright cleats surround it with eyes and a playful expression. Ecuador and Senegal play the next matches of the international sporting event, followed by the Netherlands and Qatar, Iran and the United States, Wales and England.

This is the first time the World Cup will be held in winter and in the Middle East. According to the BBC, Qatar has spent $200 billion preparing for this event. He will be paid $42 million, of which each team will receive a portion.

The World Cup will pit 32 of the world’s greatest national teams against each other to determine which nation can claim football supremacy for the next four years. It is held once every four years, usually in June and July, but this is the first time it will be held in November.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marquee Players Missing Tournament

Karim Benzema (France) Injured during training.

Paul Pogba (France) due to surgery for a knee injury.

Goro Kante (France) has a serious hamstring injury. Sadio Mane (Senegal) needs surgery for an injury. Frequently Asked Questions: What is the World Cup 2022 Mascot?La’eeb has been named by Qatar and FIFA as the official mascot for his FIFA World Cup 2022TM this year. La’eeb is the Arabic word for “psychic”. La’eeb is an enigmatic parallel to his mascot he belongs to Bath and everyone can imagine what it looks like. Why won’t the World Cup be held in the summer? Qatar 2022 will be held in the winter to escape the extreme heat of the Middle East summers, but temperatures can still exceed 30 degrees Celsius. What is the slogan of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? ‘Everything is now’ is the motto of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It represents living your dreams, realizing your destiny, and owning the moment. What is Google Doodle? designed to recognize holidays, events, achievements and historical figures.

