Apple Announces 2022 App Store Awards Winners, Highlights Apps of the Year





Apple today announced the 2022 App Store Awards winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team.

The top apps were selected by Apple for their quality, innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural impact, and ability to provide an “outstanding experience.” Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

This year’s App Store Award winners have reimagined our experience with apps that offer a fresh, thoughtful, and authentic perspective. From a self-taught solo his creator to an international team spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent how apps and games impact our communities and lives. .

iPhone app of the year: BeReal from BeReal. iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5 from Time Base Technology Limited. Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10 from Synium Software GmbH. Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc. Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, Gentler Stories LLC.game

Apple also highlighted five “Cultural Impact Winners” who “made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.” The winning apps in this category are:

According to Apple, “This year’s winners challenged users to engage more deeply with their emotions, truly connect with others, honor their heritage and ancestors, and envision ways to create a better world today.” We encourage it,” Apple said.

Each App or Game of the Year winner will receive a physical App Store award modeled after the “App Store” logo design. Each award is made from his 100% recycled aluminum and is engraved with the winner’s name on the side.

