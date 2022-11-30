From Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta to Twitter: Companies cut jobs.Checklist





Tech companies are cutting staff and slowing hiring as they face rising interest rates and weak consumer spending in the US and a strong dollar abroad.

The tech industry cut 9,587 jobs in October and will cut 9,587 jobs by November 2020, according to Challenger Gray & Christmas, a consulting firm that tallies job cuts announced or confirmed by telecoms, electronics, hardware manufacturing and software development companies. It recorded the highest monthly total since May.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Inc. all fell short of expectations in recent earnings reports, shaving hundreds of billions of dollars from market valuations. For example, Meta has lost more than 67% of his value so far this year.

Here is the current list of those who have cut jobs and are holding back on hiring.

Amazon

The e-commerce giant plans to cut about 10,000 jobs. According to Bloomberg News, the employee layoffs are likely to target Amazon’s smart device Echo and his group responsible for Alexa digital assistants, as well as retail and human resources departments.

In November, Amazon stopped hiring new employees company-wide.

apple

iPhone makers have suspended hiring for many non-R&D jobs, escalating plans to cut budgets for next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Breaks generally don’t apply to teams working on future devices or long-term initiatives, but they do affect some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles.

chime

Digital banking startup Chime Financial Inc. is cutting staff by 12%, or 160 people. A company spokesperson said the company remains well-capitalized and that the move will ensure sustained success.

Cisco

Cisco Systems has begun a restructuring plan that will affect approximately 5% of its workforce. The company said it will incur pre-tax charges of approximately $600 million for severance, layoffs and other costs. Employees will be given the opportunity to move on to other jobs within the company, Chief Financial Officer Scott Helen said in an interview.

This is not about cutting headcount. In fact, at the end of this fiscal year, Helen said, it will have about the same number of employees as it started. As of July 30, Cisco has over 83,000 employees.

dapper lab

Roham Gharegozlou, founder and CEO of Dapper Labs Inc., said in a letter to employees that the company has laid off 22% of its workforce. He cited the macroeconomic conditions and operational challenges resulting from the company’s rapid growth. Dapper Labs has created his NBA top shot marketplace for non-fungible tokens, a digital asset class whose demand has plummeted since the crypto market downturn.

digital currency group

Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group embarked on a restructuring last month, with about 10 employees leaving the company. As part of the transformation, Mark Murphy was promoted from Chief Operating Officer to President.

galaxy digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto financial services company founded by billionaire Michael Novogratz, is considering cutting 20% ​​of its workforce. Plans are still subject to change, and the final figure he could be in the 15% to 20% range, according to people familiar with the matter. Galaxy shares have plunged more than 80% this year as part of the cryptocurrency crash.

HP

HP Inc. plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs over the next three years. In addition to cutting its workforce by about 10%, the company will reduce its real estate footprint.

intel

Intel Corp. is cutting jobs and slowing spending on new factories to save $3 billion next year, the chipmaker said. Expected to save up to $10 billion by 2025, the plan has worked well for investors, and on Oct. 28, the stock price he rose more than 10%.

lift

Lyft Inc.’s cost-cutting efforts include the sale of its vehicle services business. His 13% of staff, or about 683 people, have been cut. The company had already said it would freeze U.S. hiring until at least next year. We are now facing even more severe headwinds.

Co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said in a memo that we are not immune to the realities of inflation and an economic slowdown. 2023 should be a time when we can do better without changing our plans in response to external events. The harsh reality is that today’s actions make it possible.

meta

Facebook’s parent company is laying off 11,000 people, the first major layoff in the history of the social media company. Meta’s stock price has plummeted this year, with the company looking to cut costs after several quarters of disappointing earnings and declining earnings. The cuts equate to about 13% of its workforce, and Meta extends its hiring freeze through the first quarter.

In a statement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to take accountability for these decisions and how we got here. I am especially sorry for those affected.

open the door

Opendoor Technologies Inc. said it will lay off about 550 employees, about 18% of its workforce. The company, which practices a data-driven home flip called iBuying, is dealing with slowing housing demand due to rising mortgage rates.

Peloton

Peloton Interactive Inc. laid off 500 employees worldwide in October, or about 12% of its workforce. This is the fourth time the company has cut staff. Peloton said the move, along with other cost-cutting measures, will help it reach break-even cash flow by the end of fiscal 2023.

We know many of you are angry, frustrated and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know that this is a necessary step to save the peloton. Our goal is to control our own destiny and ensure the future viability of our business.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Inc. said it was freezing hiring after demand for mobile phones using its chips fell faster than expected. The company now expects smartphone shipments to fall in his double-digit range this year, worse than previous forecasts.

Salesforce

As demand for its software products slows, Salesforce Inc. is focusing on margins. The company cut hundreds of workers from its sales team to improve profitability. Since 2017, Salesforce has nearly tripled its workforce.

seagate

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, the largest maker of computer hard drives, said it is laying off about 3,000 jobs. Computer his suppliers such as Seagate and Intel have been hit hard by the slowdown in hardware spending. Customers are sitting on piles of excess inventory, which is hurting orders and weighing on Seagate’s financial performance, said his CEO, Dave Mosley. It required a cut. We have taken swift and decisive action to meet current market conditions and enhance long-term profitability.”

stripes

Payments company Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, is laying off more than 1,000 jobs. A 14% reduction in headcount will bring headcount back to about 7,000 total in February. Co-founders Patrick Collison and John Collison told staff they needed to cut costs more extensively in preparation for a leaner period.

twitter

Twitter’s upheaval has more to do with its recent acquisitions and accompanying debt than with financial concerns. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for her $44 billion, has lost about 3,700 jobs via email. Musk also reversed its policy of working from anywhere in the company and asked the remaining employees to report to the office.

When it comes to Twitter layoffs, unfortunately when the company is losing more than $4 million a day, you have no choice, Musk tweeted on Nov. 4.

start-up

Upstart Holdings Inc., an online lending platform, said in a regulatory filing that it has cut 140 hourly employees given the difficult economic climate and a decline in lending volumes on its platform. .

