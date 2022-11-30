Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022: Winners | News





The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022 were held at The Brewery in London on the evening of November 29th, and this year’s winners were announced.

Presented by actor and comedian Kerry Godliman, the award, in its fourth year, honors the role technology has played in producing and broadcasting some of the best work of the past year.

The evening’s awards dinner followed Broadcasts’ one-day Tech Fest event. The event supported the awards with a comprehensive series of panels and sessions, held at the same venue.

The award’s 19 categories focus on the teamwork behind the production, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the project.

Sponsored by Eizo, grapevinejobs, Jigsaw24 Media, Medialease, MPC, MRMC and Post Super. Find the winner below.

Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022 Winners

Winner: Massive 5G Private Networks: Commonwealth Games, BT Media & Broadcast

Shortlist:

5G Broadcast Demonstration at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Rohde & Schwarz Large 5G Private Networks: Commonwealth Games, BT Media & Broadcast Al Wasl Interactive at Expo City Dubai, Bild Studios BBC News Automation, The BBC Automation Team Sky News Climate Live Team , Sky News

Optimal use of creative innovation in the cloud

Winner: FIFAe Finals 2022, LIVELee & FIFA

Shortlist:

Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, Bumblebee Post Production & Red Sauce Television Champions League Tonight, Dizplai & BT Sport FIFAe Finals 2022, LIVELee & FIFA ITV Studios Portal – Direct Productions to Streaming Platforms, ITV Studios Technology & 100 Shapes Jellyfish Pictures File System Link, Jellyfish Photo Production and Post-Production in the Cloud, LucidLink, VICE Media Group

BEST USE OF REAL-TIME VFX (VIRTUAL PRODUCTION) (Sponsored by Medialease)

Winner: Dinosaur: The Final Day with David Attenborough, BBC Studios The Science Unit & MARS Volume

Shortlist:

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough, BBC Studios The Science Unit & MARS Volume The Best Wool in the World, Hogarth & Final Pixel SURGE, Megaverse World of Walker by Alan Walker, MER, Super Bonfire and 80six

Best practices for remote production

Winners: Extreme E – Artic X-Prix – Greenland, Aurora for ITV, Sky Sports & BT Sport

Shortlist:

Extreme E – Artic X-Prix – Greenland, Aurora for ITV, Sky Sports & BT Sport Live Sport on Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery for Eurosport and discovery+ Love Island Summer 2021, NEP & Lifted Entertainment for ITV2 Springwatch 2022, BBC1 BBC News, iPlayer, BBC Online, Facebook Live, TikTok, YouTube UEFA Womens Euro 2022, BBC’s Whisper & Timeline TV

Best VFX Project

Winner: Prehistoric Planet, MPC

Shortlist:

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Noah Media Group Doctor Who – Season 13, DNEG Dodger, dock10 Peaky Blinders – Series 6, Coffee & TV Prehistoric Planet, MPC The Lazarus Project, Vine FX & Urban Myth Films

Creative use of AR/VR (sponsored by MPC)

Winner: Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, Remarkable Television for BBC

Shortlist:

5G Edge-XR, BT Sport Dinosaur, Dock10 with Stephen Fry, Dock10 with Mentorn Media for Channel 5 Dubai Expo2020 Closing Ceremony, Bild Studios at FiveCurrents President Zelenskys Hologram, Talesmith working with Evercoast, Founders Forum Group Ryder Cup Living Arht Media & Garden Studios photo, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Golf Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, BBC Great TV

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO Post-Production (NON-SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media)

Winner: Nick Fry & James Spooner of Picture Shop, Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Shortlist:

Matt Baird, Luke Hodsdon, Michal Maletz & Elliott Bowell of Splice, All or Nothing: Arsenal Nick Fry & James Spooner of Picture Shop, Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes Jay Price & Sam Castleton of halo, Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough Joe Cochrane & Elliott Bowell of Splice, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee Kate Davis, Stephen Gilbert & Edwin Matthews of Directors Cut Films, The Last Mountain Nas Parkash, Claire Ellis, Will Chapman & Tristan Powell of Molinare, Trainwreck: Woodstock 99

Superior Audio Post-Production (Scripts)

Winner: Joe Cochrane & Elliott Bowell of Splice, Here We Go

Shortlist:

Cecile Janet & Claudia Casasola of Fitzrovia Post, Dead End: Paranormal Park Richard Lee, Carole Gleich, Patch Morrison & Lucy Mitchell of dock10, Dodger Joe Cochrane & Elliott Bowell of Splice, Here We Go John Cobban, Heather Andrews & Zander Mavor of Blazing Griffin Post Production, Karen Pirie Joe Siddons, Paul Ackerman & James Spooner of Picture Shop, Moominvalley Gareth Bull and James Ridgway of Formosa Group & Ben Meechan, Gavin Rose & Poppy Kavanagh, The Man Who Fell to Earth

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (NON-SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by EIZO)

Winner: Picture Shop’s Nuala Sheridan Freezes Fear with Wim Hof

Shortlist:

Adam Dolniak of Splice, All or Nothing: Arsenal Blair Wallace for Evolutions Bristol, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Nuala Sheridan of Picture Shop, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof ​​Will Coker of Picture Shop, Make or Break Dan Gill of Picture Shop, Ross Baker, Tinder Scammer, Our Great National Park Molinare

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (SCRIPTED) (Organizer: EIZO)

Winner: Picture Shop’s Aidan Farrell, The Responder

Shortlist:

Ross Baker, Molinare, The Rules of the Game Jamie Parry, Dock10, Stay-Crows Karl Thompson and Jatine Patel, Molinare, Capture Series 2, Picture Shop Aidan Farrell, Responder Dan Coles, UNIT, Scored at The Picture Shop, Colin Brown Blazing Griffin in Tourist Post-Production, You Don’t Know Me

Virtual Studio Excellence

Winner: Cube Studios of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+

Shortlist:

BBC Sports Beijing 2022 Virtual Studios, Channel 5 Premier League Productions by BBC Sport, Vizrt, Lightwell Dinosaur, Stephen Fry, dock10 and Mentorn Media: New Virtual Studios for Multiple International Premier League Broadcasters, AE Live, Premier League Productions, IMG The Cube studio Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Eurosport, discovery+ & GCN+ The Electrik City – eSkootr Championship for Boombox Group, distributed globally through multiple broadcast partners

Innovative use of technology in storytelling

Winner: America the Beautiful – V/SPEED, Wildstar Films

Shortlist:

America the Beautiful – V/SPEED, Wildstar Films Dinosaur with Stephen Fry, dock10 & Mentorn Media FIFAe Finals 2022, LIVELee & FIFA BBC News at Six & Ten studio, BBC Set Delivery Team World War II: Secrets from Above, Windfall Films

Post-Supervisor of the Year (Freelance) (Organizer: Post-Super)

Winner: Mal Woolford

Shortlist:

Cory McCrum Emma Gee Louise Seymour Mal Woolford Miranda Jones Polly Duvall

Post-Producer of the Year

Winner: Kelly Sanders, dock10

Shortlist:

Kellie Sanders, dock10 Nicola Lacey, Fitzrovia Post Oliver Bramley, Sky Production Services PeiSze Wong, The Finish Line Tana Beynon & Stephanie Winnard, Picture Shop

Outstanding Tech of the Year

Winner: Unreal Engine, Epic Games

Shortlist:

LucidLink Filespaces 2.0, LucidLink Kairos IT/IP video processing platform, Panasonic MK Engage, MediaKind Papercup, Papercup team Porta 2.0 cloud app and px hardware, disguise Unreal Engine, Epic Games

Technological Innovation (Entertainment or Sports) (Sponsored by MRMC)

Winner: SURGE, Megaverse for YouTube

Shortlist:

Localized highlights from the 2022 Six Nations Championship and Autumn Nations Series, WSC Sport and Six Nations Rugby on YouTube, all other Six Nations social media channels, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Star Series 1, BBC Gran Turismo Studio Ramsay Global, Dock 10 on PlayStation Network, Facebook Live & Twitch SURGE, Megaverse on YouTube

Young Talent of the Year (Post-Production)

Winner: Sky Production Services, Tom Narcy

Shortlist:

Ella Soryl, Azimuth Post Production Josh Manley, Buzz 16 Megan Harrison, Sky Production Services Millie Tapner, Arrow International Media Tom Nursey, Sky Production Services Yasmin Amey, Picture Shop

Young Talent of the Year (Technical)

Winner: Jahreal Wright, Sky Production Services

Shortlist:

Andrew Ware, Dock10 Bradley Woollett, Timeline Television Jahreal Wright, Sky Production Services James Codling, Final Pixel James Moore, Noah Media Group Maddie Holmes, EMG

special award

Winner: BBC Studios Event Productions for coverage of the Platinum Jubilee and Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral.

