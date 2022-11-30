Israel to fund training program to attract tech talent from abroad





Israel subsidizes dozens of programs to help train skilled workers for high-tech industries amid a shortage of technical experts. Today, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is working to attract skilled tech talent from abroad and train new immigrants already in the country, even as the country’s high-tech industry faces a wave of layoffs. We are embarking on another initiative.

Under this initiative, the IIA will fund the professional training of 2,550 people over the next two years, with a focus on areas such as bio-convergence, medical big data and food technology, to bring skilled workers to the local high-tech industry. to deploy public capital.

The IIA, which is responsible for developing Israel’s technology policy and fostering the technology ecosystem, selected 15 training and placement schemes in November. These schemes will receive NIS $17.6 million ($5.12 million) in government funding, out of a total NIS of $36 million (approximately $10.5 million). ) budget for the initiative. The rest will come from private sources.

Our latest initiative is for Israeli expats who live abroad and we want to attract to come back to Israel. [and those] Etay Levanon, head of the IIA’s high-tech human capital department, told The Times of Israel that they had arrived from all over the world under the Law of Return. We know we are short on human capital, but we do not hesitate to make long-term investments.

Lebanon said the IIA is working with the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption to attract highly skilled human capital from abroad, including Russia and Ukraine, to Israel and integrate it into Israel’s technology industry.

Foreign skilled workers who are not of Jewish descent or who do not fall within the definition of the Repatriation Act must obtain a work permit to allow them to stay in Israel for an extended period of time. For a variety of reasons, these visas can be difficult to obtain, making it difficult for companies to recruit technical talent from abroad.

Israel has a vibrant technology industry that powers a well-regarded high-tech sector that accounts for about 15% of the country’s economic activity. At the same time, the high-tech nation suffers from a severe shortage of skilled technical workers, resulting in a shortage of tens of thousands of workers. The tech job market suffers from a lack of diversity and a severe talent shortage.

Etay Levanon, Head of High Tech Human Capital at the Israel Innovation Agency, said: (Courtesy/Hanna Teib)

Lebanon said the IIA initiative aims to attract workers from abroad, integrate Israeli underrepresented communities (including ultra-Orthodox and Arab professionals), and bring diversity to the tech sector. I explained that I was aiming to create

Talent potential presented by olim [new immigrants]The IIA’s CEO, Dror Bin, said a significant number of Israeli citizens are entitled under the Law of Return and have returned from living abroad. The aim of the selected schemes targeting this focus is to facilitate the integration of talented and experienced Olims, persons entitled under the Law of Return, and Israeli citizens returning to Israel’s technology industry from living abroad. is. Maintains its international status as a leading global he hub of innovation.

According to the latest Human Capital in Tech 2021-2022 report by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), there are approximately 32,900 vacancies in Israel, 21,000 of which are in tech positions.

The Israeli government has tried in recent years to address the shortage and lack of diversity in the sector by promoting various programs and initiatives focused on integrating members of the underrepresented community into the industry. did. The IIA, dubbed the Human Capital Fund Program, calls up to 70% funding an innovative and breakthrough model that will lead to more specialized training, retraining when needed, and placement of candidates in technical positions. assigned to something.

Bin said the technology industry is the growth engine for the Israeli economy, even during periods of slowdown. The aim of the scheme selected by the Commission is to make the world of technology more accessible to thousands of additional employees from different populations, supported by targeted, innovative and high-quality training. .

Initech Software Services Ltd. is one of the companies selected for the latest initiative. The initiative will train dozens of new immigrants from Ukraine and Russia for research and development jobs in biotechnology and medical technology.

Gvahim CEO Juan Taifeld speaks to graduates of TheNest Incubator Program to help Olim set up a business in Israel. July 23, 2018 (Gvahim)

Another agency, AYYT Data Updates and Technological Applications Ltd. at HIT Holon College, recruits 50 people with a Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences for positions such as medical data analysts in the fields of medical technology and digital medicine. Run a new scheme to train candidates.

The 8400 Health Network, a community interest group, is developing a combined hands-on and mentoring training scheme for senior executives in the tech industry to provide them with the tools to launch a startup or advance to managerial positions in bioconvergence. provide funding for and the health tech sector. The network group also trains technical engineers and assists in their integration into the bio-convergence industry.

BioForum Applied Knowledge Center Ltd., a biomedical training company, implements a plan to train dozens of life science college graduates for food tech jobs.

Gvahim, a non-profit organization, will receive grants to run a scheme to identify, train and help 400 new immigrants with educational qualifications find jobs in the tech industry.

The development and adaptation of technology platforms and purpose-built training, including groundbreaking areas such as bioconvergence, medical big data and food technology, will prepare Israel for the evolving needs of the industry’s most innovative sectors, Bin said. said Mr.

