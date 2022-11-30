New catheter wins EIT Health InnoStars Awards





A showcase of healthcare innovations in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe saw more than 30 promising early stage start-ups take the stage for the EIT Health InnoStars Awards Grand Finals on November 24th.

The jury voted the Greek team Shuttle Catheters as 1st place in one of Europe’s most competitive accelerator programs for their innovation in catheters with multiple life-saving applications. Hungary’s DP Innovation, with a pocket-sized smart nebulizer for inhaled drug delivery, came in second, while Italy’s Medicud, with a medical device to treat wounds with negative pressure bandages, came in third. .

In the 6th edition of the Grand Finals, EIT Health InnoStars showcased a portfolio of overseas start-ups from the RIS Innovation Call team at the beginning of their journey to the Attract to Invest team, which is fully managed with the client’s portfolio . All 32 teams on stage had a chance to compete for the Special Reveal and Media Awards.

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a major chronic disease affecting millions of people worldwide and is increasing due to an aging population. The winning team’s technology addresses his unmet need for minimally invasive PAD surgery in approximately 30% of all chronic severe arterial stenosis cases. Shuttle Catheters develops catheter technology that enables minimally invasive surgery to cross severe arterial stenosis, plug arterial ruptures, and prevent complications of gastric reflux. According to the founder, this could mean $7.5 billion in savings and lower morbidity for the European healthcare system thanks to around 300,000 patients’ open bypass surgeries being avoided.

Shuttle Catheters was one of 108 companies that entered the sixth edition of the EIT Health InnoStars Awards. This is a competition for early stage start-ups with prototype or minimum viable products from Central, Eastern and Southern European countries.

In June, 20 talented teams received 25,000 smart money investments, personalized acceleration and mentoring, and access to two bootcamps, giving them the opportunity to further develop their business plans. EIT Health also held validation interviews for participants with potential customers, investors, and partners.

After presenting a high-level business plan, the jury selected 10 finalists and invited them to pitch their projects at the InnoStars Awards Grand Finals. Finalists represent diverse fields in biotechnology, medical technology and life sciences and range from real-time monitoring devices for traceability of blood transfusion bags and digital iron deficiency screeners, to advanced antimicrobial wound dressings and Ranging from personalized nutrition advice platforms. .

In the Grand Finals on November 24th, the top three teams received cash prizes worth 25,000, 15,000 and 10,000 respectively. EIT Health will also provide the winner with networking opportunities with her EIT Health InnoStars partners, healthcare providers and investors. Of the top 10 startups, 4 teams from Italy, 2 teams from Greece, 1 team each from Estonia, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic participated.

Shuttle Catheters founder Mihalis Boutaris said: The grant and the advanced training provided by his EIT Health InnoStars experts have allowed our company to move forward with a solution for immediate market entry. The InnoStars Awards are the perfect place to kick off your MVP and gain additional bonus access to the largest community of innovators, investors, hospitals and other key stakeholders associated with your project’s success.

Second place went to Hungarian startup DP Innovation. According to the team, the human lung has a large surface area, which, combined with its abundant blood supply, makes inhaled drug delivery one of the best routes to treat a range of disorders. The problem is that current inhalation delivery devices deliver less than a quarter of the active ingredient. As a result, current devices cannot be used to administer expensive or high-precision drugs such as insulin, antibiotics and gene therapy, or to replace injectables. The startup team’s solution, Sprin, is a pocket-sized smart nebulizer for inhaled drug delivery. The device is intended to help people administer precise medication in a safer, more effective and painless manner. The company earned him $15,000 in funding.

Third place goes to Medicud, an Italian team developing a medical device for treating wounds with negative pressure bandages. This device is intended to be used to prevent both post-operative infections and chronic wounds. The device is portable, wearable, and easy to use. The company got his 10,000 fund.

InnoStars Awards Program Director Tams Bksi said: Over the last six years, nearly 70% of the program’s acceleration solutions have already hit the market. This highlights how valuable it is to invest in innovative biotech, medtech and digital health spin-offs and start-up teams found in the Central, Eastern and Southern European regions. We provide teams with mentoring, validation and networking opportunities to transform their ideas into actionable products and services that contribute to better healthcare and help European citizens live longer, healthier and happier. so that you can live a fulfilling life.

This year, a special public award and a media award will also be given to two high-quality startups. The public award winner is his ApniWave in Greece, a smart screen that combines sensors, on-board computers and an AI-enabled software suite to detect obstructive sleep apnea hypopnea syndrome (OSAHS) at home on his devices. It is working. The startup team will be awarded a dedicated media training course and his masterclass in communication. The team participates in his RIS Innovation Call, a program that supports the development of regional innovative healthcare projects located in the moderately advanced European region.

The media award winner is Home Diagnostics of Spain, which offers a home testing product called Ailin. Their tests aim to help people understand their health in a scientific, rigorous, and individualized way. Based on your test results, our experts will provide recommendations and a clear roadmap for achieving optimal health. Startup in Europe. The team participates in the Attract to Invest program coordinated by EIT Health InnoStars to prepare CEE and Southern European companies for successful investment rounds.

