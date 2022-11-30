12m for UK innovations including delivery drones





Coventry City Council will use 268,175 to lead a project investigating the use of commercial drones. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The UK government has awarded $12 million to support innovative projects, from testing delivery drone flights in Scotland to developing new technology that could reduce litigation backlog.

The Regulators Pioneer Fund supports 24 regulator and local authority led projects across the UK.

Argyll and Bute Council has awarded $250,000 to partner with Skyport and Air Navigation Solutions Limited to conduct trials to test the integration of drones in manned and unmanned airspace on the west coast of Scotland. The government said this will allow timely and safe delivery of medicines and cargo to remote areas.

In another project, over 555,000 were awarded to health and safety executives to lead projects to develop and test innovative approaches to specific health and safety challenges in the construction sector.

This could include wearable technology to monitor workers’ health and drones used to inspect construction sites.

The pace of new technologies, from AI in healthcare to drone delivery to nutritional supplements, creates a huge opportunity for the UK to become a global leader in testing new technologies and setting appropriate regulatory standards. This is key to investor and customer confidence, said Science Minister George Freeman. Said.

Today’s funding will support 24 pioneering testbeds for experimentation and innovation while backing the best companies to bring innovative products and services to market, he added.

Selected Regulatory Pioneer Fund projects will commence in January 2023 (for 8-month projects) and September 2023 (for 12- to 18-month projects).

Coventry City Council will use 268,175 to lead a project investigating the use of commercial drones with the aim of creating a fast, safe, cheap and sustainable delivery system in urban areas.

Starting at the local level, a series of workshops will bring together stakeholders and regulators to identify solutions to regulatory barriers. If successful, the findings could be applied across the UK.

