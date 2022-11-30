Phoenix EVP: Israeli innovation at its best





“Customer-centricity is a worn-out statement that belongs to yesterday’s world, but you’d be surprised how many companies still don’t think or act this way.” said Ron Shvili. , his EVP Technology, IT and Innovation for Phoenix Holdings at the Tech TLV conference on Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

Shvili said: For small start-ups, this is obvious, but not for large companies. ”

Shvili explained that insurers like Phoenix already have millions of customers today and can offer a multitude of products based on advanced use of customer information. “We have worked to develop products that create value. For example, machine learning driven pricing to simplify customer claims and approve them as quickly as possible in the event of an insurance event. Digital We are working to measure our assets and improve interactions, and the launch of our new Phoenix website is one example.”

Shvili explains: Leading the way customers expect the Spotify and Amazon experience. We need to change, improve and start.

Despite mentioning tech giants such as Amazon and Spotify, Shvili said, “There is a lot of technology, but technology is not the main thing, so even traditional industries (such as insurance) will change. There is a possibility.”

As part of Phoenix’s efforts to become an agile company, Shvili described the practices it has begun adopting to build heterogeneous teams that include business personnel, legal counsel, and marketing personnel. In the company’s view, this will significantly accelerate the work and development of new and valuable products within the company. “International meetings speed up work many times over,” he said.

According to Shvili, Israeli innovation is the best. He mentioned Phoenix’s “Air Doctor” project. This is a collaboration between an external technology company and Phoenix that allows you to find a local doctor at any time outside Israel as part of your travel insurance.

Shvili also shared the challenge of attracting senior executives to Phoenix. “As part of the change in the company, recruiting talent is also important. As part of the change, we had to recruit external talent in Phoenix. Don’t be afraid to hire people from: “We’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have a lot to do. We’re looking for startups with interesting ideas and Recruit people to Phoenix.”

