The University of Manchester’s Innovation Factory will spawn 10 more new tech businesses.





Ten new Manchester-based biomedical, scientific and engineering companies have been launched in the past year by the University of Manchester Innovation Factory, producing cutting-edge technologies and services that benefit the entire world.

In addition to forming these new IP-rich businesses, the Innovation Factory, which drives the commercialization of intellectual property originating from the University of Manchester (UoM), has made its first investment of 6.4 million in a Manchester-based spin-out company. and secured 4.9 million investments. M of unit license income.

With a team of 44 people, the IF draws on the research of 3,500 university staff in the Faculty of Science and Technology to assess and scope research with IP potential, and provides critical legal, investment and financial resources to scale up. Advises start-ups on management issues.

In his first three years as CEO of Innovation Factory, Andrew Wilkinson launched 32 IP-rich spinouts (9 in 2019-20, 13 in 2020-21, 2021-22). 10) and generated 13.85 million license revenues. Third Party Non-Spinout Licensees (1.55M 2019-20, 7.4M 2020-21, 4.9M 2021-22).

In 2021-22, over 26 million additional investments have been made into previous spin-outs.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Over the past three years, the Innovation Factory has achieved ambitious goals and a commitment to making a positive social, environmental and economic impact by helping UoM scholars and student inventors commercialize their research. have worked hard to achieve.

We are proud to help the most visionary researchers and academics transform their ideas and theories into forms that can be used to benefit people around the world. It’s the birthplace of great ideas, and the momentum of innovation has never been stronger.

Here are the 10 new businesses for 2022:

Apini Therapeutics Ltd New Small Molecule Therapeutics for the Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases That Do Not Induce Immunosuppression

Holiferm Ltd Fermentation technology with a focus on biosurfactants

Imperagen Ltd AI Prediction for Enzyme Optimization

Mi-Trial Ltd Clinical Trial Companion System and App

Music in Mind Remote Ltd Digital platform providing music to people with dementia

Nexsys Ltd Online Platform for Water Management and Planning

Polynerve Ltd Synthetic polymeric nerve conduits

Recon2 Ltd Package Recycled Plastic Content Measurement System

Sebomix Ltd Rapid, non-invasive tests for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and a wide range of other indications

Urban 360 Ltd Intelligence to improve urban sustainability

Last year, the Innovation Factory also helped shape the Northern Gritstone through partnerships with the Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Northern Gritstone is an investment vehicle determined to be one of the largest investors in UK academic spinouts.

NG, chaired by former Goldman Sachs Chief Economist and Finance Minister Sir Jim O’Neill, has raised $215 million and is on track to complete a first close of more than $300 million in the second half of 2022.

From January 2023, Wilkinson will also serve as Chairman of SixU, an association of six of the UK’s most successful commercial IP universities: Manchester, Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, Imperial and Edinburgh.

