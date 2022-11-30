Life Sciences Hub Wales highlights partnerships in health and social care





Life Sciences Hub Wales has released an annual report highlighting the impact of working with partners in healthcare and social care.

Health and social care systems across Wales face significant challenges. The backlog of people who need access to services, aging populations, and resource and financial constraints affecting delivery.

Transforming these systems to meet not only current demands but also the future needs of our ever-evolving citizens is critical. Innovation plays a key role in supporting system-wide transformation that advances health and social care.

Life Sciences Hub Wales works with NHS Wales, social care and partners across the industry to address priorities and improve the health and wellbeing of Welsh people.

Recently published figures show how this is being achieved.

Supporting 330 life sciences jobs in Wales delivering 18,150,000 Gross Value Added (GVA)

support:

319 organizations across Wales 26 innovation adoption readiness proposals 17 funding proposals equaling 20,014,098 It shows how we have worked with industry to promote the development and adoption of new technologies in Wales such as liquid biopsy, remote monitoring and artificial intelligence.

A wide range of projects and workstreams are covered, including:

Together with the Wales Cancer Industry Forum, we bring together 120 leaders working at the forefront of the field to explore the challenges and opportunities for advancing early cancer detection and diagnosis. He supported Cytivas’ global team through the decision-making process and enabled the significant investment and development of the Cardiff Edge manufacturing facility. The newly developed facility will help Cytivas increase its global manufacturing capacity for single-use products by 20%. Partnering with the Health Commission and the Moondance Cancer Initiative to help develop a Pan-Wales Robotic Assisted Surgery Network. A national robotic-assisted surgery program will provide minimally invasive surgery to thousands of cancer patients in Wales.

The report also details bold and exciting future strategies to support advances in system change and innovation across integrated health and social care systems.

Life Sciences Hub Wales Chief Executive Officer Cari-Anne Quinn said:I am excited to continue this journey of taking bold steps to transform health and social care systems to meet people’s current and future needs and improve their health and well-being.

The full report is available for download from the Life Sciences Hub Wales website.

