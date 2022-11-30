Amazon Kindle Scribe review: Reading is better than writing





I don’t remember anything unless I write it down. Some of you may know the feeling.

That’s why gadgets like the new Kindle Scribe are so interesting. In addition to serving books, it also functions as a digital journal. With the included stylus, you can jot down notes in that new novel, mark up documents you need to work on, or jot down reminders throughout the day.

But Amazon is a little late to the party. Since it last developed the big-screen Kindle, companies like reMarkable and Onyx have dabbled in digital notebooks, and some of them are pretty good. Because of this, working at Amazon can feel a little lacking in comparison.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve put Kindle Scribe to the test and compared it to some of our most interesting competitors. Here’s what you should know.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, but his help desk reviews all products and services with the same critical eye.)

At $339 (or more if you choose a better pen and add a case), the Scribe is Amazon’s largest and most expensive Kindle in years. When we tested it side-by-side with rival devices like the $299 reMarkable 2 and the $599 Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, we quickly learned that the Scribe wasn’t quite as good at reading and writing.

Scribe has probably the most sophisticated software of the three, and is my favorite software for reading through novels thanks to its light weight and excellent screen lighting. But if you’re interested in doing serious writing on a device like this, I’d suggest looking at something like reMarkable instead.

I’m not saying that taking notes or crossing items off your to-do list is totally offensive. His Scribe writing using the included stylus and his screen was smooth and satisfying. Several note templates are included for those who need to switch between wide ruled lines, graph paper, and even music paper.

What I really like is that Scribes’ burning features feel a bit basic compared to some of its rivals.

For example, there is no way to select and move a bunch of written text. If you realize you put your note in the wrong place, you should erase it and rewrite it. (iPad, reMarkable, and Onyxs digital notebooks handle this just fine.) It also lacks any kind of handwriting recognition.

Some writers may not realize that these features are missing. For those who want his Scribe primarily for books, this is definitely a reading-first device. An Amazon spokesperson said in an email that Scribe was inspired by people who have been highlighting and taking notes on Kindle books for years. That’s fine, but considering it’s been over a decade since Amazon last debuted a new big-screen Kindle reader, I’m a little surprised it didn’t flesh out the writing tools a bit more.

Would you like to borrow the e-book from the library? Sorry, Amazon does not allow it.

who want to see more. The Scribe he has a 10.2-inch display, which is the largest Amazon has ever packed into a Kindle. That means you can now see more books at a glance. Or, if your eyes don’t look like they used to, really increase the font size.

People who hate charging their gadgets. Gadgets with e-paper displays have a reputation for long battery life, and so far Scribe is no exception. A single charge lasts for weeks, unless you’re reading a book 24/7.

A person writing a note in the margin of a book. As a digital notebook, Scribe is basic at best. But scribbling your observations in the book you’re reading and exporting them for later review works well too.

People who work with complex documents. You can read and write on Word documents and PDFs, but Amazon says you can’t mark up files that contain large tables. Also, when dealing with a lot of long PDF papers, Scribe may hesitate when trying to swipe to a new page. (It doesn’t happen all the time, but if you’re looking for something specific, it can be very slow.)

People storing files in the cloud. Scribe can’t connect to services like her Dropbox or Google Drive. This means that working with documents stored there takes some effort. Also, if you want to get what you wrote in Scribe, you have two options. Email it to yourself or view (but don’t save) it in his Kindle app on your phone or tablet.

For those who like to read in the bath. Many of Amazon’s other recent Kindles can withstand occasional spills and splashes—not so with the company’s most expensive Kindle.

What Marketing Doesn’t Say

Other devices make reading a little easier. iPads and Android tablets can run Amazon’s Kindle app. It has one nice feature that Scribe doesn’t have. Hold the gadget horizontally and it will display in two columns. It feels like reading an actual book.

Simply drag and drop files into Scribe. Sending files to Scribe using Amazons Send to Kindle website is easy and arrives in minutes. However, if you’re somewhere with no online connection, or don’t want Amazon to be a middleman, you can transfer files with the included USB cable.

You can fill it with books you didn’t buy from Amazon. Ok, no problem. The Scribes product page technically mentions this. However, it’s worth repeating that you can move eBooks in EPUB format that you didn’t purchase from Amazon to Scribe. So far the books I’ve tested this with look like they should, but your mileage may vary.

FBI Shuts Down Book About Z-Library, Conflicts Between Readers And Authors

What are the alternatives?

If Scribe is an e-reader first and a digital notebook second, reMarkable 2 is the exact opposite. You can’t buy books, but loading files to read is easy. Also, there is no built-in lighting so you may need to turn on the lamp to read in bed.

But where it really shines is how it approaches writing and organization. Works great. reMarkable also adds options for customizing pen strokes. And cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox are supported for easy access to your files.

The problem: reMarkable doesn’t come with a free stylus, so you’ll have to pay an extra $79 at least. The full package will cost more than his Scribe, but those looking to be more productive may be able to take advantage of reMarkables’ features more.

Meanwhile, the $599 Onyx Boox Tab Ultra is the most ambitious digital notebook we’ve seen. It has a processor fast enough to play HD video, a camera for scanning documents, and runs on a custom version of Android. That means you can install Amazon’s Kindle app or his Kobo Store, or Libby, and read books from almost anywhere.

The problem: The software, frankly, is a mess. You don’t have to wander around for long before encountering confusing menu options, and app crashes are not uncommon.

