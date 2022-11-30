Spotify Wrapped 2022 features new features like ‘listening personalities’, 40,000+ artist messages TechCrunch





Spotify Wrapped 2022 is officially released. Other music services like Apple Music and YouTube Music have their own year-end retrospectives, but Spotify’s personalized and interactive His Wrapped experience for users, creators and podcasters is still outstanding. I’m here. The secret to our continued success is not just providing an overview of the top songs and artists, but a fun and shareable element that music and audiophiles can explore, post on social media, and compare with their friends. is also included.

The wrapping experience has grown in popularity over the years. Nearly 30 million Spotify users visited Wrapped in 2017. By last year, that figure had him over 120 million. Additionally, in 2021 there are nearly 60 million of his wrapped stories and card shares across social platforms.

Consumer interest in Wrapped is not only about the data itself, but also how Spotify personalizes it to users and presents it in clever ways. For example, last year Wrapped included an “audio aura”. This showed listeners the top two “moods” based on their listening behavior.

New this year is what Spotify calls your “listening personality.”

Created with obvious inspiration from the classic Myers-Brigg personality test and its four-letter code, the “Listening Personality” feature transforms one of Spotify’s 16 personality types into one for 4 It also introduces character combinations. For example, fans who stream new releases quickly and often stay ahead of trends might be called ENPCs or early adopters, while fans who love to stream music from other parts of the world might be called ENLCs or Voyager. there is. .

“The way we listen to music says a lot about us. Your listening personality not only tells you about the music you listen to, but also about your musical tastes.” Rapped create a unique experience.

A person’s personality type is based on a combination of specific traits, such as the music they stream and their propensity to discover new music, the average age of the songs they listen to, the range of artists they listen to, and how they listen. Similar to or different from others. Each of the 16 listening her personalities will be given their own colorful card designed for re-sharing on social her media or messaging friends.

This new feature is also integrated into Snapchat, allowing fans to unlock personalized Snapchat Lenses that reflect their “listening personality.” Snapchatters will also get access to Bitmojis wrapping-themed apparel. Also, his new GIPHY partnership gives users access to custom rap-themed GIFs of him.

Another wrapped 2022 feature is called ‘Audio Day’, an interactive story explaining personal listening trends from morning till night.

Meanwhile, Wrapped’s popular “Top Songs” feature has been expanded this year to provide a few more insights, such as how many times users listened to top songs and which days they listened to most.

Additionally, users will receive regular end-of-year updates on top artists, songs, genres, podcasts, playtime, and top song playlists for 2022.

While there are many ways to share and interact with Wrapped, Spotify admits it’s not possible to track Wrapped’s full reach. Post your Wrapped on social media.

To address this, Spotify is making more integrations with various messaging platforms this year as part of its efforts to share (and track) Wrapped in as many places as possible. Users can always share his Wrapped on social media, but Wrapped 2022 adds direct integration with WhatsApp, Instagram Direct Message, Facebook Messenger, and Line to better accommodate users who want to share more privately. I’m here.

Spotify is also leveraging its recent Roblox integration, Spotify Island, as part of this year’s Wrapped.

In that virtual world, Roblox users will participate in wrapped and inspired quests, play games, purchase virtual goods, and buy Bizarrap, Black Sherif, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, and Stray. Kids, SUNMI, Tove Lo.

The company is also focusing on another feature introduced last year: artist video messages.

Taking cues from the popularity of celebrity social apps like Cameo and short-form videos like TikTok, Spotify worked with over 170 artists last year to keep fans listening to their music all year long. I have created a short video message thanking you. This year, the company expanded its video message feature, “Your Artist Messages,” to more than 40,000 of Taylor’s music creators, including famous names like Swift, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Mneskin, Shania Twain, and Pusha T. Did.

Users can scroll through video messages in a vertical, full-screen interface, similar to TikTok.

According to Spotify, users will be able to see these videos if there are at least two artists with “thank you” videos in their top artists. In other words, this feature is limited to fans who are most interested in the artist. While this feature will definitely increase fan engagement, it’s a shame the artist can’t post her videos elsewhere on her Spotify. For example, the Stories section of my Artist Her profile. According to Spotify, users can see “Thank you” from up to 10 artists on her Wrapped.

Wrapped will also have its own hub on Spotify’s mobile app, allowing streamers to browse merch and concert tickets for top artists.

As in years past, creators and podcasters will have access to unique, wrapped experiences available directly from Spotify for Artists, Spotify for Podcasters, and Anchor. Artists can get insight into their streams, most shared lyrics, how many fans have joined her top artists, fans listening to her personality, and more. Podcasters can gain insight into listens and follows, how many fans put their podcast in the top 5 or 10, top episodes overall, chart placement, and more.

Of course, as part of Spotify’s year-end review, Spotify highlighted the top artists and creators on its platform, both globally and by country.

Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist globally this year, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS. The most played songs in the world are ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI, ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny feat. It was ‘Tit Me Pregunt’ by Bad Bunny. The most played albums in the world are “Un Verano Sin Ti” (Bad Bunny), “Harrys House” (Harry Styles), “SOUR” (Olivia Rodrigo), “=” (Ed Sheeran), “Planet Her” ( Doja) was. cat).

When it comes to Bad Bunny’s chart dominance – the artist is now the most streamed artist in the world for the third year in a row – Spotify claims that an average of 50% of users worldwide stream at least one Latin song a month on its service. I am pointing out that Nearly 215 million users worldwide. To celebrate, Spotify will next week turn a green heart into her Bad Bunny’s red heart when a user likes a Bad Bunny track.

“You can see it goes far beyond genres. So far, Latin music will average over 24 billion monthly streams in 2022,” said Dusty, Spotify’s global head of public relations. Jenkins said. “It’s a huge number. In the US alone, one-tenth of her streams are Latin music,” she points out.

Drake was the most streamed artist in the US, followed by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd.The top songs were Harry Styles’ As It Was and Glass Animals’ Heat. It was Waves, Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit, Bad Bunny’s Me Porto Bonito featuring Chencho Corleone, and Jack Harlow’s First Class.

The top albums are “Un Verano Sin Ti” (Bad Bunny), “Harry’s House” (Harry Styles), “Dangerous: The Double Album” (Morgan Warren), “Midnights” (Taylor Swift), “SOUR” (Olivia Rodrigo )was. .

Notably, Swift’s “Midnights” album, which just came out last month, has already broken many records, including becoming the most streamed album in a single day. Not surprisingly, Swift became her 2022 world’s “most viral” artist, surpassing The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS and Lana Del Rey, based on shares from Spotify to her social platform. .

Spotify also highlighted the most popular podcasts of the year. Worldwide: “The Joe Rogan Experience” (again!), “Call Her Daddy”, “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”, “Caso 63” (all languages) and “Crime Junkie”. On the US list, Logan and “Call Her Daddy” took the top two spots, followed by “Crime Junkie,” “The Daily,” and “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.”

And although fairly new in the US, Spotify featured the top audiobooks in a list that didn’t seem to include only the most recent releases. McCurdy’s “I’m Glad Your Mom Died”, JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, Colleen Huber’s “It Ends with Us”, James Clear’s “Atomic Habits”, Mark Manson’s “Fuck Me” Subtle art that doesn’t.”

The company also said it will market Wrapped through outdoor campaigns, including word searches that will appear on billboards in Los Angeles and Brooklyn.・Shared videos of players such as Pteras, Pedri and Ansu Fati on social media.

Wrapped 2022 is only available from Spotify on mobile devices.

