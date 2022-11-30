BeReal and AI Art Tool Dream by WOMBO Named to Google Play’s Best Apps of 2022 List • TechCrunch





Just days after Apple announced the best apps of 2022 at its annual App Store Awards, Google Play has released its own “Best of” list. The company has published a list of winners across categories, including one chosen by his Android owner through its own editorial team and the Users’ Choice Awards. This year, Google named Dream by Wombo, a viral AI-generated art app, as the best US app of the year, and users chose his BeReal as their favorite.

BeReal also won Apple’s “App of the Year” award, demonstrating the younger generation’s preference for new forms of social networking.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends Mobile was named both Google’s Best Game and User’s Choice winner. According to the company, the game was trending regularly throughout the year and was frequently among the top 10 downloads.

Overall, Google selected winners from 20 categories in the US Google Play Store, in addition to regional awards for markets outside the US.

This year, the company also introduced new categories such as “Best Game Story” and “Best On-Going Game” to better highlight the unique types of games that developers have brought to the ecosystem. We’ve picked the best apps for personal growth, and for the best daily essentials and hidden gems.

Google said its choices are meant to reflect what matters most to people in 2022. This includes how games can escape reality and help us stay grounded and in the present.

In addition to selecting categories, Google also selected specific winners for non-smartphone platforms, highlighting its recent efforts to make Google Play an easy place to discover different kinds of apps.

Recently, Google revamped the Play Store to direct people to apps for watches, tablets and TVs. The change was partly reflected in the year-end winners list, where Google named Todoist his best app for Android Wear and Pocket his best. BandLab is great for tablets and BandLab for Chromebook users.

We also picked the best games for tablets with Tower of Fantasy and the best games for Chromebooks with Roblox.

The full list of winners is below.

best apps and games

Best App: Dream by Wombo Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

User Choice

App: BeReal Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Best apps of 2022

Best for Fun: PetStar (Honorable Mention: DanceFitMe, NoteIt Widget) Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk (Honorable Mention: Duolingo ABC, Gym Log & Workouts, Ukulele by Yousician) Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent (Honorable Mention: Book Morning Routine Waking) Up, Daily Diary, Sleep Tracker) Best Hidden Gem: Recover Athletics (Honorable Mention: Linktree, Little Lunches, Wamble) Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App (Honorable Mention: Sleep Fruits, Zario) Best for Wear: Todoist Best for Tablets : Pocket Best for Chromebooks (new category): BandLab

Best games of 2022

Best Multiplayer: Dislyte (Honorable Mention: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe) Best Pick & Play: Angry Birds Journey (Honorable Mention: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline) Indies: Dicey Dungeons (Honorable Mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies) Best Story (New Categories): Papers, Please (Honorable Mentions: Deemo II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion) Best In Progress (New Category): Genshin Impact (Honorable Mention: Candy Crush Saga, Galena Free Fire, Pokemon GO, Roblox) Best On Play Pass (New Category): Very Little Nightmare (Honorable Mention : Bridge) Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants) Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy (Honorable Mention: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please) Best Games for Chromebooks (New Category): Roblox

Elsewhere on Google Play, the company highlighted its best-selling books and audiobooks.

Users can find their country’s winners for all the “Best of” lists in the new “Best of 2022” section of the Play Store.

