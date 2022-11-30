Apple releases accessibility-focused short film





iOS includes door detection on iPhones with LiDAR.

Ahead of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple posted a short film, “The Greatest,” to YouTube on Wednesday. It showcases how people with disabilities live their lives with Apple’s accessibility technologies.

This year’s IDPWD is this weekend, Saturday, December 3rd.

In the film, Apple highlights numerous features across many development areas and devices. They include VoiceOver, voice control, image and people detection modes, AssistiveTouch, magnifier, and more.

For the visually impaired, the film supports audio description.

The film fits the theme of this year’s Disability Day, which is described online as an innovative solution for inclusive development. [and] The role of innovation in promoting an accessible and equitable world. Apple’s trove of accessibility software across his five platforms is certainly seen as transformative and revolutionary by the people who build (and use) them.

Most people, especially tech media and armchair analysts on Twitter and podcasts, believe that Apple’s myriad innovations come from hardware such as Macs, iPods, iPhones, and iPads. If you want to be pedantic, software has clearly played a big role in these revolutions. The main difference is that assistive technologies like Apple’s (or their contemporaries) don’t get the credit they deserve for their innovation. That unfortunate accessibility software is literally life-changing technology. It opens the door to the world and, as pointed out here, to essential everyday devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Apple’s release of The Greatest is notable for more than one reason. Consider recent events in the technology space that affect the disability community. Over the weekend, Post co-founder Noam Bardin moved swiftly on his Twitter alternative, which is still in beta, and noted that accessibility isn’t something he’s working on for the foreseeable future, as he sees it internally. Announcing it in a post angered people with disabilities and their advocates. As Burdin wrote paradoxically, it’s a lower priority than getting everyone on board.

Apple marches to the beat of its own giant drummer, so it would be foolish to think that today’s announcement is somehow related to the aforementioned recent developments. Nevertheless, the fact that the company put together this film full of stratospheric production values ​​and released it is now a coincidence of timing. As a lifelong disabled person, I can attest, for one thing, that the contrasting tones of The Greatest are no more welcome.

There are two truths. Yes, movies are marketing tools, but the cynicism inherent in their idiosyncratic stance is almost unbearable. So the diametrically opposite message from Apple should not be dismissed as mere marketing ploy. Of course, Apple wants you to use their products, but so do Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and others. A deeper message exists. The point isn’t whether Apple subliminally advertises to people. Notably, Apple blatantly promotes the basic humanity of disabled people.

In other words, Apple is making a concerted effort to make technology fair and inclusive in a way Burdin and Musk aren’t. Apple understands that people with disabilities use technology to work, play, and shape Internet culture.

In this context, works like The Greatest should be celebrated, not diminished.

