Bret Taylor steps down as co-chair and CEO of Salesforce TechCrunch





It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for Brett Taylor last year. A year later he has neither job.

When Elon Musk took office last month, Taylor lost his job as president of Twitter and quickly dissolved Twitter’s board. Today, he stepped down as co-CEO of Salesforce and made a shocking announcement that seemed to come out of nowhere.

“After much consideration, I have decided to go back to my entrepreneurial roots. Salesforce is more customer-relevant than ever, and with a best-in-class management team and company running on all cylinders, now is the time. Now is the right time for me to leave,” Taylor said in a statement announcing his resignation.

Taylor, who helped buy Slack for $27 billion in 2020, seemed set to take over whenever founder and CEO Marc Benioff decided to step down. Now he’s gone and it’s not clear what has changed.

Benioff called the co-CEO’s departure a “bittersweet moment” and said he’s always been his biggest advocate. He echoed Taylor’s words about returning to his entrepreneurial roots. , Taylor may have been really sick of running a big company, but it seems like an odd timing, right after appearing on stage with Benioff at Dreamforce in September.

He joined in 2016 when Salesforce acquired its former company, Quip, for $750 million. He was quickly promoted and was president and chief operating officer before being promoted last year. Before he joined Salesforce, he started Quip, the early social network, where he was CEO, and then from 2009 until 2012, where he was CTO at Facebook. I was.

Taylor hinted that the company did well, but the company’s stock is down 34% compared to last year (a fair year when SaaS stocks generally took a hit). It also does business with investor Starboard Value. It’s unclear if this had anything to do with his resignation, or if there was some friction between the two over the timing of their roles and replacements.

Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, suspected that taking over as sole CEO was simply too long for Taylor to wait, and perhaps he had another job in another location. I thought it might be. “Taylor may have the only CEO position slated for 2023. [succession] schedule. Apparently the co-CEO model is too long for junior partners,” Mueller told TechCrunch.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Salesforce has had a co-CEO, and a junior partner has chosen to leave the company. In 2018, Benioff appointed Keith Block as co-CEO, a position he would hold until his resignation in 2020.

Mueller says the co-CEO role will allow the company to continue uninterrupted even if one of the partners leaves. “However, Salesforce is unlikely to lose momentum like it did when his Keith Block stepped down, so it once again demonstrates the power of the two-CEO model. [in 2020]”

Salesforce stock is down almost 7% in the hours after the news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/30/bret-taylor-steps-down-as-co-chair-and-ceo-of-salesforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos