Google Doodle honors game cartridge inventor Jerry Lawson





If you love video games, the December 1, 2022 Google Doodle is for you. The custom Google logo of the day is actually a fake video game console with a variety of games and a level editor where you can design your own. It honors pioneering engineer Jerry Lawson, who invented the video game cartridge in 1976. Lawson was born on December 1, 1940, and in 2022 he will be 82 years old.

Enabling Google Doodle takes you to a retro video game interface. Start by controlling a small character like Lawson. video game level.

You will then be inspired to edit your own levels, play a wide variety of other video games, or create and publish your own video games.

Image: Google

Lawson’s influence on the video game industry as we know it today can’t be overstated. His work on the Fairchild Channel F video game console, creating interchangeable video game cartridges, completely changed the way games were made before, with software programmed directly into the hardware.

Of course, he was also a pioneer in other respects. Because he was one of the first African Americans to work in the video game industry. Lawson was recognized as an industry pioneer by the International Game Developers Association in March 2011. A month after that he sadly passed away.

But his legacy lives on as someone who fundamentally changed the way people made video games. His new Google Doodle looks to inspire the same kind of creative thinking he encouraged, providing video game-making ideas for everyone who works with it.

Hopefully it will inspire some future pioneers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gameshub.com/news/news/google-doodle-jerry-lawson-1-december-2022-35136/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos