Non-indexed pages have no impact on crawl budget





Google’s Search Relations team confirms that unindexed pages do not negatively impact a website’s crawl budget, regardless of the number of sites.

This topic is covered not once but three times in the November 2022 edition of Google’s SEO Office Hours Q&A session.

Google Search advocates John Mueller and Gary Illyes take turns answering three similar questions from people concerned that their site has too many unindexed pages.

Mueller and Illyes’ answers show that there is no such thing as “too many” index pages. Plus, you don’t have to worry about crawl budget unless the number of pages on your website exceeds his 1 million.

Here is a brief summary of each question and answer.

Question 1: Excessive Index Pages

At the 8:23 mark of Google’s November 2022 office hours, Illyes answers a question asking whether the “excessive” number of indexed pages is a discovery or indexing problem.

According to Illyes, noindex is a tool for websites to keep content out of search engines. Google recommends using the noindex tag where appropriate. So there are no ill effects associated with this.

“Noindex is a very powerful tool supported by search engines to help you, the site owner, keep your content out of the index. For example, having many noindex pages does not affect how Google crawls and indexes your site.”

Question 2: Ratio of indexed to non-indexed pages

The next question comes up at the 10:22 mark.

“We need to monitor the ratio of indexed to unindexed pages in Search Console to better understand the potential wastage of crawl budget on unindexed pages. is there?”

Mueller exposes that a website should have a balance of indexed and unindexed pages.

As such, crawl budget is a factor most sites don’t need to consider. Muller said:

“No, there’s no magic ratio to watch out for. And if your site isn’t huge with less than a million pages, you probably don’t need to worry about your website’s crawl budget. Removing unnecessary internal links is a problem.” No, but for small to medium sized sites, it’s more of a site hygiene topic than SEO.”

Question 3: Unindexed pages linked from spam sites

At 11:26, a slightly different question than the previous two is that there are no pages indexed.

Here are the questions:

“Many SEOs are complaining about the millions of URLs flagged as excluded by noindex in Google Search Console. All to nonsense internal search pages linked from spam sites. Is it a crawl budget issue?”

Ilyes reiterates an earlier point that noindex is a tool for sites to use as needed.

Assuming the page was intentionally not indexed, you don’t need to worry about Search Console flagging the page. That doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong.

Illies said:

“Noindex is meant to help keep things out of the index, and as I said earlier, it doesn’t have any unintended negative consequences. If these pages or their URLs, more specifically, Google’s index If you don’t want to be registered with , you can still use noindex and not worry about your crawl budget.”

Source: Google

