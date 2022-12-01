GM and Jeep Named to Popular Science’s 2022 Top Technology Innovations List





The General Motors and Stellantis Jeep brands have been named Best of Whats New Awards in the Automotive category by Popular Science magazine this year.

Wednesday’s magazine singled out GM’s Super Cruise as the best hands-free technology on the market, noting its balance between hands-free driving assistance and safety.

“Using a network of laser-scanned highways with 10 times the accuracy of GPS maps, equipped with a full suite of ultrasonic, radar and thermal cameras, Super Cruise can track 400,000 roads, including performing auto lane changes. It can operate on more than a mile of marked U.S. highways,” writes Popular Science. “But the most important thing is when it doesn’t work. The driver looks away for too long, or the road goes off the map, or the vehicle’s data connection goes dark, or some kind of point of failure. If you do, Super Cruise will disable the system for the entire drive, keeping the person behind the wheel.”

Also on the list was the GMC Hummer EV, which Popular Science called a “steerable behemoth.” Despite the Hummer’s 10,000-pound weight and gigantic battery pack, the magazine said, “It’s a phenomenal way to steer four wheels. Crab walks sound so silly and motion-sickness-inducing.” It might be, but it actually says: All four wheels steer the truck diagonally, with the rear rim steering in conjunction with the front rim by up to 10 degrees. This allows this giant vehicle to dance sideways like a crustacean that needs parallel parking and move at 25 mph.”

Jeep’s UConnect 5 infotainment system was chosen for the review because it allows the passenger to take command, writes Popular Science.

“In the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, all the fun is in the shotgun seat and there are no distractions for the driver. It can run up to eight independent displays, and for distraction, Jeep tints the displays to make them appear dim to the driver and bright to the passengers,” wrote Popular Science. increase. Connect your Xbox to the HDMI port, stream shows with the built-in Amazon Fire TV, and set up your navigation system.

Comments from Jeep and GM were not immediately available. Ford Motor Co. is not included in the list.

In addition, Toyota’s GR Corolla, which was called the “three-cylinder powerhouse”, also ranked in. The grand prize winner went to Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept EV, which can travel 747 miles on a single charge.

