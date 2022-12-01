Create a traversable wormhole with a quantum computer – Google AI Blog





Posted by Alexander Zlokapa (Student Researcher) and Hartmut Neven (VP of Engineering), Quantum AI Team

A wormhole — a wrinkle in the fabric of spacetime that connects two different places — might seem like something out of science fiction. But whether they exist in reality or not, studying these virtual objects embodies the intriguing links between information and matter that have haunted physicists for decades. It may be the key to making

Surprisingly, quantum computers are an ideal platform for investigating this connection. The trick is to use a correspondence called AdS/CFT. This is to establish the equivalence between a theory describing gravity and spacetime (and wormholes) in a fictional world with special geometry (AdS) and a quantum theory that does not involve gravity at all. (CFT).

“Traversable Wormhole Dynamics on Quantum Processors”, published today in Nature, reports collaboration with researchers from Caltech, Harvard, MIT and Fermilab to simulate CFT on Google Sycamore processors doing. By studying this quantum theory on a processor, we can exploit the AdS/CFT correspondence to probe the dynamics of quantum systems that are the wormhole equivalent of the gravitational model. The Google Sycamore processor is his one of the first with the fidelity required to run this experiment.

Background: From Qubit

The AdS/CFT correspondence was discovered at the end of a series of queries stemming from the following questions: What is the maximum amount of information that can fit in one region of space? Ask engineers how much information can be stored in a data center. If so, the answer will likely depend on the number and type of memory chips in your data center. But surprisingly, what’s inside the data center is ultimately irrelevant. As we pack memory chips with increasingly dense electronics into data centers, they will eventually collapse into black holes and disappear behind the event horizon.

When physicists such as Jacob Bekenstein and Stephen Hawking tried to calculate the information content of a black hole, they were surprised to find that it was given by the area of ​​the event horizon, not the volume of the black hole. I discovered that It looks as if the information inside the black hole is being written to the event horizon. Specifically, a black hole with an event horizon that can be tiled by small units of area (each unit called the ‘Planck area’ is 2.6121×10−70 m2), has a maximum of A/4 bits have information. This limit is known as his Bekenstein-Hawking limit.

This finding that the maximum amount of information that can fit in a domain is proportional to the surface area of ​​the domain’s boundary, rather than its volume, suggests an interesting relationship between quantum information and the three-dimensional spatial world of our everyday experience. increase. This relationship is epitomized by the phrase “It from qubit”, which describes how matter (“it”) arises from quantum information (“qubits”).

Although it is difficult to formulate such a relationship in ordinary space-time, recent work has shown that quantum gravity theory is more naturally constructed in a virtual space with hyperbolic geometry called ‘anti-de Sitter space’. The universe is making remarkable progress. In anti-sitter space, we can think of the description of the volume of space that gravity acts on as encoded in the boundaries surrounding the volume. Every object in space has a description corresponding to its boundaries and vice versa. This correspondence of information is called the holographic principle, a general principle inspired by the observations of Bekenstein and Hawking.

A schematic diagram of the anti-de Sitter space (inside the cylinder) and its dual representation as quantum information on the boundary (surface of the cylinder).

The AdS/CFT correspondence allows physicists to connect objects in space with specific ensembles of interacting qubits on surfaces. In other words, each region of the boundary encodes (in quantum information) the contents of the region of spacetime so that we can “construct” matter anywhere from quantum information. This allows quantum processors to directly manipulate qubits while providing insight into space-time physics. By carefully defining the parameters of a quantum computer to emulate a given model, we can explore a black hole or even go further, a configuration known as a wormhole or Einstein-Rosen bridge, two connected to each other. You can explore two black holes. .

Experiment: Quantum Gravity in the Lab

By implementing these ideas on the Sycamore processor, we built a traversable wormhole-ready quantum system. Translated from the language of quantum information to space-time physics via holographic principles, the experiment observed particles falling on one side of a wormhole and emerging on the other.

It was recently shown by Daniel Jafferis, Ping Gao, and Aron Wall that traversable wormholes are possible. Wormholes have long been a staple of science fiction, and while there are many space-time geometries in which wormholes can form, simply constructed wormholes collapse on particles moving through them. The authors show that a negative-energy shock wave (i.e., a space-time deformation propagating at the speed of light) solves this problem and opens the wormhole long enough to allow passage. The presence of negative energy in traversable wormholes is similar to the negative energy of the Casimir effect, where vacuum energy pushes the plates together at narrow intervals. In both cases, quantum mechanics allows the energy density at a particular location in space to be positive or negative. On the other hand, if the wormhole experiences a positive energy shock wave, information cannot pass.

The simplest application of holographic principles to create wormholes requires a very large number of qubits. The reduced number of qubits would require additional modifications, which are still poorly understood today. A new idea was needed to build a traversable wormhole on a quantum computer with a limited number of qubits.

One of us (Zlokapa) has adapted ideas from deep learning to design a small quantum system that retains important aspects of gravitational physics. Neural networks are trained by backpropagation. This is a method of optimizing parameters by computing gradients directly through the layers of the network. To improve the performance of neural networks and prevent overfitting to training datasets, machine learning (ML) practitioners employ many techniques. One of these, sparsification, attempts to limit the detail of information in the network by setting as many weights as possible to zero.

Similarly, to create the wormhole, we started with a large quantum system and treated it like a neural network. Backpropagation updated the parameters of the system to preserve the gravitational properties, while sparsification reduced the size of the system. We applied ML to learn a system that retains only one significant gravity feature. That’s the importance of using negative energy shock waves. The training dataset compares the dynamics of particles traversing wormholes, opening at negative energies and collapsing at positive energies. By ensuring that the trained system maintains this asymmetry, we obtained a sparse model that matches the wormhole dynamics.

A learning procedure for generating sparse quantum systems that capture gravitational dynamics. A single coupling consists of all six possible connections between a given group of four fermions.

In collaboration with Jafferis and a few collaborators from Caltech, Fermilab, and Harvard, we have subjected the new quantum system to numerous tests to determine whether it exhibits gravitational behavior beyond the signatures induced by various energy shock waves. For example, quantum mechanical effects can transmit information throughout a quantum system in many ways, but information traveling through spacetime (including through wormholes) must be causally consistent. This and other signatures have been verified with classical computers, confirming that the dynamics of the quantum system are consistent with our interpretation of gravity through the dictionary of holographic principles.

Implementing a traversable wormhole as an experiment on a quantum processor is a very delicate process. The microscopic mechanism of information transfer between qubits is so chaotic, imagine a swirling drop of ink in water. When a particle falls into a wormhole, its information smears the entire quantum system in the holographic image. For the negative energy shockwave to work, the information scrambling must follow a specific pattern known as perfect size winding. After a particle hits a negative energy shock wave, the chaotic pattern effectively goes in the opposite direction. When the particles emerge from the wormhole, the original turbulent spread is completely undone, as if the ink droplet had been undone. If a small error occurs at any point, the chaotic dynamics are irreversible and particles cannot pass through the wormhole.

Left: A quantum circuit describing a traversable wormhole. A maximally entangled pair (“EPR pair”) of qubits is used as an entanglement probe to transmit the qubits through the wormhole. The qubit is swapped to the left side of the wormhole at time –t0. An energy shockwave is applied at time 0. The right side of the wormhole is measured at time t1. Right: A photo of the Google Sycamore quantum processor.

On the Sycamore quantum processor, we measured how much quantum information is passed from one side of the system to the other when applying negative and positive energy shock waves. A slight asymmetry between the two energies was observed, indicating a key feature of a traversable wormhole. The Sycamore processor’s low error rate was essential for signal measurement, as the protocol is sensitive to noise. Even with 1.5 times the amount of noise, the signal is completely obscured.

I’m looking forward to

As quantum devices continue to improve, lower error rates and larger chips will enable deeper probing of gravitational phenomena. Unlike experiments such as his LIGO, which record data about the gravity of the world around us, quantum computers provide tools for exploring the theory of quantum gravity. We hope that quantum computers will help advance our understanding of future theories of quantum gravity beyond current models.

Gravity is just one example of quantum computers’ unique ability to probe complex physical theories. Quantum processors can provide insights into time crystals, quantum chaos, and chemistry. Our work demonstrating wormhole dynamics represents a step towards discovering fundamental physics using quantum processors with Google Quantum AI.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to Quantum Science Communicator Catherine McCormick for helping write this blog post.

