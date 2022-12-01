New pharmaceutical innovation center boosts medical technology in Scotland





A catalyst for innovation, CPI has raised the bar in pharmaceutical manufacturing with the opening of its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation Center in Scotland.

As part of the launch, CPI is working with 23 partner organizations from pharmaceutical, government, industry and academia. CPI said the center aims to promote sustainable manufacturing processes to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

Scottish Enterprise has donated $16 million to a center with a Grand Challenge business model in line with the UK’s life sciences strategy roadmap to combine ideas from the pharmaceutical and technology sectors to help address pressing issues. I’m here.

Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Center has six founding partners. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, GSK. Innovation catalyst, CPI. Strategic research partner at Strathclyde University. and two government agencies, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Scottish Enterprise.

Other partners who have invested in the center include pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Novartis and Alnylam, business partners PwC, technology leaders Siemens and Applied Materials, and most recently global digital transformation provider Atos.

Projected to generate 200 million advanced technologies in its first five years, the center will create over 100 jobs, enable private investment, and provide tangible benefits to companies building manufacturing assets and expertise. make an impact.

Dave Tudor, Managing Director of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Biologics and Quality at CPI, said: This is critical to transforming research into tangible benefits that help address the challenges we face and address unmet health needs.

Our Grand Challenge business model aims to bring together key players to accelerate solving some of the key problems seen across the industry. For example, we want to reduce waste and the industry’s carbon footprint through better and more efficient manufacturing processes. We drive strong research in areas such as cell and gene therapy, RNA and monoclonal antibodies, bringing digital solutions, advanced thinking, advanced technology and advanced supply chain thinking to biological manufacturing. We want to promote the investment and growth of

The next phase will be to invite companies to the new center to make use of existing technologies developed as a result of the Grand Challenge.

A Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation Center is a fully Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulated factory that bears many of the initial risks associated with drug development, including compliance with regulatory requirements for the development of new technologies.

CPI says partners can expect benefits to their manufacturing processes, including increased productivity, lower drug development costs, improved compliance, and reduced carbon footprint.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said:

“The UK Government, through Innovate UK, is investing $28 million in matching the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation Center. is.

“This multi-sectoral cooperation is partnership work at its best, benefiting both the region and the global human race.”

