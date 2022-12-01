OnePlus surpasses Google in four years of Android updates





Will the OnePlus 10 Pro be part of the company’s software update promise? Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo Japan

One plus? Additionally, we’ve added one more Android update. Starting next year, OnePlus says it will provide the company’s smartphones with updates to his OxygenOS for another year. This is his OxygenOS update for Pixel phones that Google currently offers for only three years.

OnePlus announced this change at an event in London, and also revealed that Oxygen OS 13.1 will be released globally in the first half of 2023. The new operating system adds features such as the Google-developed spatial audio feature and his two new always-on display options. One of which was created at Spotify to serve his music-based AOD screensaver. OxygenOS 13.1 also brings a new aquamorphic design that has little to do with Google’s Material You, but we can still see some of it throughout OnePlus’ take on Android. OnePlus offers a walkthrough website where you can preview UI changes.

Gary Chen, head of software products at OnePlus, said that OxygenOS is integral to the OnePlus experience because it’s influenced by fans. As a user-oriented company, we do everything we can to improve the user experience. As more people are using their devices longer, we want to make sure we deliver that potential.

OnePlus didn’t provide details on which smartphone releases this year will get four Android updates. The latest releases, including the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro, all promised him three years of OS updates. OnePlus’ cheap devices, mainly its Nord line, have so far only promised two OS updates. All phones have 3 years of security updates.

By comparison, Google still says in its support documentation that it offers up to three years of software updates and up to five years of security updates for Pixel devices. Samsung, which sells the most Android devices in the US, has promised four years of software updates and five years of his security updates for its flagship lineup and most popular mid-tier devices. .

It’s all good news when another Android manufacturer promises to extend the life of its hardware. Previously, it only promised two years of updates, which meant that trying to save money on older devices left the software behind in terms of his support.

Also, remember that just because a manufacturer vows not to leave you hanging doesn’t mean you’ll get every new version of Android on time. Google tends to roll out software updates to his newest Pixel devices first, then to older generation devices. It is then up to his other OEMs to work on new versions of Android in their own interpretation. OnePlus is OxygenOS, Samsung is One UI.

At least OnePlus has some bragging rights until Google decides to add an extra year of support to the Pixel. It also makes it easier for casual phone shoppers to consider OnePlus devices, increasing pressure for other companies to follow suit with more extended device support.

