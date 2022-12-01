CircuitMess’ STEM learning toys will be sold at Walmart stores





• Croatian education technology startup CircuitMess has signed a deal with retail chain Walmart and its branch Sam’s Club.

• Sam’s Club stores will sell 30 CircuitMess products.

• The company is working on a new subscription line that it plans to launch in the next few months.

The startup’s STEM learning toys will be sold in 589 stores nationwide, and Walmart representatives have ordered more than $1 million in copies of Chatter 2.0 educational sets, according to CircuitMess CEO Albert Gajsak.

Chatter 2.0 is a personal text messaging device that teaches you about electronics, coding, cybersecurity, and other future skills. The DIY set is for kids ages 9 and up and was developed exclusively for Sam’s Club.

“We caught their attention after doing our second Kickstarter for a DIY phone (The MAKERphone) in 2019. It took us three years to close and bring the product to the shelves. So far, we’ve focused on the B2C side of our business, but this cooperation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for our business,” Gajsak told The Recursive. I’m talking

learn while having fun

Chatter 2.0 comes with a fun instruction manual designed to guide you through the process of assembling the two walkie-talkies. At the same time, you’ll learn how the hardware and software pieces work together to power your device.

“We are always looking for innovative items that offer special value to our members. With this item, children enter the world of STEM and telecommunications with valuable skills that will help prepare them for the jobs of the future. can learn.”

Chatter 2.0 is also the first collaboration in a partnership between Sam’s Club and CircuitMess.

“We want to inspire very young people to learn STEM with real, fun, hands-on projects rather than having to rely solely on books and abstract theoretical concepts.” said Gajsak, adding that the company’s ultimate goal is to help children develop their creativity. and problem-solving ability.

Additionally, CircuitMess is also working on several new subscription lines that it plans to launch in the coming months, Gajsak told The Recursive.

Last year, the Croatian startup teamed up with Warner Bros. to create the CircuitMess Batmobile, a DIY AI-powered robotic car.

Founded in 2017, the young company employs over 20 people and recently moved to a new office in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital. We are looking for talented individuals who create unique electronic products and bring fun and exciting technology to life.

