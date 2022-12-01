Google Adds Two New Metrics to GA4 Report





Google Analytics adds two new metrics to GA4 properties. These metrics provide more detailed insight into how many pages visitors view and how long they stay.

Views per session and average session duration are now available in GA4 data exploration and report customization.

Views per session tracks the number of app screens or webpages viewed by a user during a single visit, while average session time measures the amount of time a user spends on a website.

An announcement from Carly Boddy, Product Manager at Google Analytics, shows you how to add these metrics when creating custom reports.

These new metrics are now available #GA4 pic.twitter.com/GZf3PcPtyS

— Curly Body (@carly_boddy) November 30, 2022

When tracking views per session and average session duration for Universal Analytics (UA) properties, there are some important differences to know about GA4.

You may see a difference in the number of sessions. This can vary from business to business based on the following factors:

Region: The UA property counts new sessions at midnight even if the user hasn’t left. That means the number of sessions could be higher than his GA4. Consider the user’s time zone and the likelihood that the user will resume their session past the midnight threshold. UTM tagging: UTM tagging on a website resets the UA session. In other words, you may see a much higher number of sessions for UA than for GA4. Filters: Data in UA reports may be subject to view filters that exclude data. Data in GA4 reports for GA360 customers may be subject to filters that define what data from the source property is displayed in the sub-properties. Estimates: GA4 properties estimate the number of unique session IDs and use statistical estimates of website or app session counts, while UA properties do not estimate session counts. The GA4 property counts sessions more efficiently with high accuracy and low error rate.

Source: @carly_boddy on Twitter Image featured: photo_gonzo/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-adds-2-new-metrics-to-ga4-reports/472917/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos