New study shows Eindhoven region is one of the world’s leading tech hubs

ASML, or brand new tech startups: Eindhoven is home to countless innovative companies. There are countless influential developments taking place there. That’s why Innovation Origins chose press releases.

Eindhoven ranks 7th when it comes to most promising global science hubs. This is shown in a new research report by Dealroom.co. This report compares 201 global ecosystems. According to Dealroom’s report, the Eindhoven region scores exceptionally high in the growth diamond comparison due to its high quality science, university-educated talent and presence of patents.

Dealroom.co is a leading provider of data on startups, technology ecosystems and investments. Dealroom.co data is used by governments, businesses and civil society organizations to gain deeper insights. Today, it presents the report “Next Generation Tech Ecosystems. It includes a ranking of the 201 best ecosystems in the world. The Brainport Eindhoven region ranks 7th in the list of Science Hubs These are regions with leading positions in deep technology, university talent and patents: After Oxford, Eindhoven is the highest ranked region in Europe.

boot accelerator

Brabant’s government, knowledge institutions and businesses are working together to turn start-ups from ideas to success. For example, Braventure is a startup accelerator that, together with Eindhoven-based organization The Gate, focuses on startups around Brainport Eindhoven. This also includes funding sources. For example, there is the Brabant Start-up Fund for funding startups in their early stages. Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) will guide future start-ups with, among other things, investable capital of $500 million. stage of scaling up.

“Make the world a little better”

For state administrator Martijn van Gruijthuijsen, the Brainport region’s success comes as no surprise. Startups often start with an idea that they want to make the world a little better in their own way, but bringing that idea to life is a big challenge. At Brabant, we work with universities, development companies and regions to make these start-ups successful. This report shows that you need to be in Brabant if you want to be successful. ”

great start

In the Brainport region, The Gate is a platform for technology start-ups to jumpstart. Many of the startups that put Eindhoven high in the rankings are backed by The Gate. Brainport Development Director Paul van Nunen said: This happens in various ways. Funding, advice, links to relevant connections within the ecosystem, etc. it’s working. We are therefore confident that the Brainport Eindhoven region will also produce the next global player. ”

best climate

TU/e President Robert-Jan Smits said: We at TU/e ​​have a long-standing focus on entrepreneurship, challenge-based learning, student teams, and start-ups. We have traditionally had very strong research collaborations with the high-tech industry, all of which have contributed to this result. It’s great that this report re-emphasizes our position as a leader in the region. ”

fundraising

Brabant’s financial chains have become increasingly closed in recent years. This has a direct positive effect on the success factors of start-ups in the Eindhoven region. For example, with DeepTechXL Fund I, Brabant recently received his 100 million unique fund that invests in promising Dutch tech startups and scale-ups. Investments in the fund include strategic partners and co-founders his ASML, Phillips, BOM, and TNO, as well as his PME pension fund and Invest-NL.

Inspiring tech startups in the spotlight at LEVEL UP in Eindhoven

Eindhoven is truly a hotspot for (tech) start-ups. There is now another important addition to the startup ecosystem in the Brainport region of the Netherlands.

