Ecobot Wins 2022 NC TECH AgTech/CleanTech Award





ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecobot, Best Digital Solution for Pre-Construction Environmental Permits, Named 2022 Winner of AgTech/CleanTech Award at NC TECH Awards I’m proud of you. The winner was honored at his NC TECH Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 29th.

“Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards have celebrated excellence and innovation across North Carolina, representing the best and brightest. We are proud to recognize them as recipients of the 2022 NC Tech Awards. .”

Ecobot is used by environmental consultancies and civil engineering companies to optimize environmental assessments and permits in advance of large infrastructure projects, expedite the start of construction, and provide robust environmental data for engineers to leverage on their weather-resistant assets. Offers. Ecobot works with both private and state or federal customers to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, including solar power plants, cross-state carbon capture and storage projects, and major transportation projects. used by Since 2018, Ecobot’s customer has produced over 80,000 pre-construction environmental reports for his 8,000+ projects on the platform.

Ecobot co-founder and CEO Lee Lance said: “Ecobot has grown a lot in a short amount of time, thanks to our amazing team and partners in the environmental and construction industries.”

Ecobot’s certification by NC TECH marks a strong end to an impressive year. This fall, the company was recognized as one of Carolina’s Top 10 Startups at NEXT Upstate’s 7th Annual Venture Summit. The total volume of reports generated by Ecobot has more than doubled for him in the past year. Within environmental surveys and permits, including mitigation banking and monitoring.

The NC TECH Awards are North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program that recognizes companies and individuals who demonstrate growth, innovation and leadership. For more information on the selection process, categories, finalists, winners and awards ceremony, please visit www.nctech.org/. award.

About NC Tech

NC TECH is a non-profit, membership-based trade association that represents the leading voice of North Carolina’s technology industry. NC TECH’s mission is to foster the growth and innovation of North Carolina’s technology sector while giving the technology community a voice. NC TECH’s membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions in North Carolina where he employs more than 200,000 workers. For more information, please visit nctech.org.

About Ecobot

Ecobot is at the intersection of Agtech, Cleantech and Construction-tech. The cloud-based platform optimizes mandatory environmental permits at construction and agricultural sites, provides data consistency across a distributed workforce, and enables customers to leverage critical natural resource site data to address climate change. ensure a more resilient world against See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at atecobot.com.

Contact Information: Zoe Kovacs Communications Associate, Ecobot [email protected] 610-551-4963

Rachel Kennedy Media Contact, NC TECH [email protected] 919-856-0393

