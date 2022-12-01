Fragmented travel tech industry probably won’t converge anytime soon





The trick for travel tech platforms to do business with big companies is to start small, prove the service works, and then upsell.

Justin Dawes

Verint provides customer service software to approximately 40 airline clients. The Long Island, New York-based company is still getting new airline business, but much of it is from existing customers.

This is because many of our customers can easily implement new software through smaller contracts. Knowing that the system is working usually leads clients to buy more from your company. Jason Valdina, senior director of go-to-market strategy for digital-first engagement channels at Verint, said the main reason was increasing customer demand for easier ways to reach airlines. I’m here.

What we’re seeing most is the doubling of airlines, Vardina said. They are a big company and when you sign on they usually spend a lot.

Whether intentional or not, Verint’s strategy of starting small and doubling down has turned out to be the best way, and perhaps the only way, to tackle the travel industry.

Not only in the airline industry, but also in the hotel industry, there are long-established businesses that have been using the same technology for many years. Its infrastructure is so built-in that it can be difficult for companies with newer technologies to break into those industries.

Some of the creaky interfaces of legacy (old) technology will be unacceptable in most other industries. I’m here.

That’s why, according to experts, travel technology is so fragmented. In other words, companies typically don’t use a single third-party technology solution that meets all their needs. Instead, they often piece together a handful of platforms made by different companies.

We recently asked whether times of economic uncertainty will lead to more travel tech acquisitions. It also means fragmented travel tech platforms are unlikely to converge.

But if it does, and you’re left with a handful of tech companies with beautiful end-to-end platforms that can meet all your travel industry needs, it probably won’t matter.

There is no winner-takes-all, vertically-integrated final solution. Chris Hemmeter, managing director of his Thayer Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on the travel technology industry, said what we’re trying to achieve is solutions that work well together.

Also, there is so much legacy infrastructure that it will never be fully replaced. Telcos won’t buy it because having an end-to-end sophisticated solution for them doesn’t tear everything they’ve been using for the last 50 years.

At the moment, the travel tech industry is moving very slowly, so a young company with new user-friendly technology is unlikely to grow strong enough to push the incumbent players out of the way. Some have tried and failed. Instead, it will have to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to re-platform piecemeal over the years.

As such, starting small and growing later, as Verint does, is the only way to effectively fund and own the travel technology innovations of older companies.

According to Valdina, airline customers are beginning to seek convergence within the historically fragmented customer service software niche with the goal of building a more seamless system.

That’s starting to change, Valdina said. Using all these different disparate technologies is too complicated. And with fuel prices skyrocketing, your CEO is asking you to save money and work as efficiently as possible.

He said he had clients asking if Verint could do it all, using customer service techniques from several different companies.

In many cases the answer is yes. As such, Valdina said airlines are expanding his business with Verint. Depending on the specific features the customer is looking for, the deal may move to another company.

Valdina says he’s definitely lost business with his competitors for the same reason. They may be doing what they can with his one of our customers and us, but they do better, so there’s good reason to move everything. Certainly, that’s what we’re seeing in this industry.

