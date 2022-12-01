



Stefano Marzano was CEO of Philips Design from 1991 to 2011 in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. We were in the midst of a digital transition, in the midst of technological advancement and the beginning of a new era.

At that time, he brought a humanistic approach to design in a high-tech corporate environment. Philips designers worked with social scientists, engineers, and researchers to imagine a future that is not only possible, but desirable, based on the technology they knew was in the pipeline.

Some of the groundbreaking work that Marzanos’ team performed looked like a reversed version of Black Mirror. The clip shows what happens when everything goes very well when it comes to technology and innovation.

Today, Marzano remembers that moment as both enthusiastic and very naïve.

According to Marzano, a more modern (and better suited to today’s, more appropriate) approach must mean the development of new ethical and preventive skills. Innovation comes with risks that need to be managed. This is exactly what he does in collaboration with his Sapele research hub at the University of La Sapienza di Roma.

Covid Lockdown in Rome, Day 37, 2020 – Max Intrisano (see bottom of article for project details)

A key question is how to create and spread a new level of awareness about innovation.

Preventive Innovation: What is it and why is it so important?

Stephen Marzano:

Preventive innovation is imagining what would happen if someone used technology to harm, exploit, spy on, exercise power, or influence others. Or do hundreds of other nasty things.

Big changes happen slowly and it’s easy to ignore the small signs. What if you imagined them in advance and provided creative and effective answers to prevent the worst from happening?

Preventive innovation is not about rejecting the new, but about taking risks and trying to integrate ethical awareness into everyone involved in innovation.

The result is not only a better quality of life, but also significantly lower costs for the community. This is because investments are made in prevention rather than cure.

Why is this a design issue?

Stephen Marzano:

Design is a bridging field. It connects people to objects and environments, fosters relationships and interactions, invents services, and works through processes.

Urban Trees – Max Intrisano

Good designers have an interdisciplinary view of things and are trained to connect the dots. In other words, imagine and visualize the scenario. And please share them. This makes it very valuable in the context of preventative innovation.

How do you enable preventative innovation?

Stephen Marzano:

If we want to manage the risks that innovation brings, we need a global strategy.

These are better considered in institutions such as universities and research centers that operate internationally and are used to share knowledge and processes.

Moreover, once a global strategy is formulated from a strategic perspective, academics can easily initiate dialogue with global institutions such as the EU and the United Nations.

What we need from them is upfront regulation to force the industry to invest in ethical innovation processes.

Industry is the economic engine of innovation and must be put in a position to build utopias and dystopias around each technological step.

This is an educational issue. To question scientific and technical objectives in a more speculative way, innovators must also consider issues that previously did not influence the decision-making process.

Covid Lockdown in Rome, 2020, Day 59 – Max Intrisano

Cultivating this new culture of innovation takes time, and at first it can seem overwhelming. However, as has happened with sustainability and digital technology, new and pervasive thinking will soon change. Embracing this new way of thinking benefits everyone because prevention is cheaper and more effective than repair. This is ultimately an urgent task.

How did you come to think about preventive innovation?

Stephen Marzano:

I started thinking about it while I was teaching a biodesign doctoral student at the University of La Sapienza in Rome. Our future will be full of them.

These are materials that work almost like animations, resulting in products and objects. No assembly required. It grows with real integrated functionality and behaves like a tiny creature.

Covid Lockdown in Rome, 2020, Day 51 – Max Intrisano

This vision may look like a sci-fi plot, but it’s actually built on existing technologies that permeate our next future, our lives, and our bodies. increase.

Envisioning transhuman biotechnology leads to a spontaneous and compelling desire to build a mindful ethical foundation.

So I suggested to the research center, Saperi&Co, to make an interdisciplinary call for workshops on biotechnology.

We call it Biovision of the Future and have engaged scientists, designers, engineers, philosophers and psychiatrists.

The first result was a series of roundtable discussions that envisioned the possibilities that technology would open up to the full gamut of human intentions. There are well-meaning ones as well as criminal and unethical ones.

What are some practical examples of biotechnology abuse?

Stephen Marzano:

Medical research aims to extend life. While this is attractive, it can also cause major social problems. Will this approach lead to immortality? Or is it about creating an eco-centric mindset that protects nature and the life systems that sustain it, rather than us as individuals?

Imagine regions of the world that fail to solve environmental problems and have different ethical visions of developing organs that can survive outside of natural conditions.

The development of a human being who may no longer be a real person, but who can change himself through design. How do we address such a moral gap? Will it lead to an ethical conflict?

What happens is a matter of choice: ethically and morally informed.

The images used to illustrate this article are part of a photography project by Max Intrisano on Lockdown in Rome 2020. We have chosen them because they are typical of situations where a pandemic could have been expected (and perhaps even creatively faced by the institution) and yet could not be expected, and which we are still experiencing today. Because it had a global impact.

