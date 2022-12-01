Google Answers when splitting long articles can result in thin content





In a Google Search Office Hours video, Googler Lizzi Sassman answered questions about thin content and clarified some common misconceptions about what thin content is.

thin content

The word thin means having no thickness or width.

So when we hear the term “thin content,” we often think of thin content as web pages that don’t have much content.

The actual definition of thin content is along the lines of non-value added content.

Examples include die-cut pages that look almost like any other page, and even web pages that are copied from retailers and manufacturers with nothing added.

Google’s Product Review Update, among other things, gets rid of thin pages consisting of review pages that are only product overviews.

Thin pages are characterized by lack of originality, little distinction from other pages, and/or offer no special added value.

Doorway pages are a form of thin content. These are web pages designed to rank for specific keywords. For example, a page created to rank for a keyword phrase and various city names may be virtually identical except for the city name.

Are short articles thin content?

The questioner wanted to know if splitting a long article into shorter articles would thin the content.

This is the question asked:

“If an article covering a long topic is broken into smaller articles and linked together, is it considered thin content?”

Lizzie Sussman replied:

“Hmm, it’s hard to tell without seeing the content.

However, the number of words alone does not mean that the content is thin.

These are two perfectly legitimate approaches. While it’s good to have a complete article that delves into a topic in depth, it’s equally good to break it down into easy-to-understand topics.

It depends a lot on the topic and content of that page and you are the one who knows your audience best.

So focus on what’s most helpful to your users, and make sure each page provides plenty of value, no matter what the topic. ”

Split long articles into multiple pages

The questioner may have been asking if it’s okay to split a long topic into multiple pages that are linked together (called pagination).

With pagination, your site visitors click to move to the next page and continue reading your content.

Googlers assumed that the questioner was breaking up a long article into multiple topic-specific short articles.

Google’s new version of SEO Office Hours is not live, so Googlers weren’t able to ask follow-up questions to make sure they understood the question correctly.

Either way, pagination is a great way to break up long articles.

Google Search Central has a page on pagination best practices.

Quote

