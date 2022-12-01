Wage and participation inequalities persist





TORONTO, CANADA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Disparities in wages and participation in technology for women, people of color and immigrants mean that those who developed technology in Canada are less likely to live and work here. It shows that it is not sufficiently representative of those who are In some cases, the gap is getting worse.

The findings come from a new research report published by the Brookfield Innovation + Entrepreneurship Institute (BII+E) at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Using the latest Statistics Canada individual-level data, the report entitled Far Away: Canada’s Unrealized Digital Potential explores systemic labor market imbalances in wages and participation. We have found that equality continues to persist and in some cases worsens. New inequalities that did not exist in 2001 he created in 2016.

This report contains a salary gap calculator. An interactive tool for tracking wage gaps between historically underrepresented demographic groups in the Canadian economy. Demographic characteristics analyzed included gender, race, place of residence, immigration status, and age (substituted by experience). Check out the calculator and download the full report here.

Enhancing the participation of women, people of color and immigrants in the innovation ecosystem not only fosters a more equitable economy, but also improves innovation performance itself by ensuring diverse skills, knowledge and perspectives. Let

Key findings include:

Women are increasingly excluded from tech jobs. In 2001, she had a 6.29% chance of getting a technical job. In 2016, the odds dropped to her 4.91%. Conversely, men were 20% more likely to be technology workers, and remained unchanged from 2001 to her 2016. A university degree is still essential for employment in the tech sector. Our research found that not having a college degree equates to a gap in gender participation. Adjusting for all other characteristics, a man without a college degree made him 5.28% more likely to have a technical job in 2016. The gender pay gap persists and is exacerbated by intersectionality. According to our research, men earn an average of $3.49 more per hour than women. Additionally, having a visible minority identity (average of all identities) lowers his income by $3.89 per hour. There is a wage inequality that didn’t exist before among immigrants working in the tech industry. In 2001, there was no measurable wage gap between immigrant and non-immigrant skilled workers, but between 2001 and 2016, the wage gap increased, exceeding the average hourly wage of $5.70 ($2016). . The wage penalty for immigrants in tech is bigger than the gender wage gap.

As a nation, we must foster an inclusive innovation economy. But when we look at tech workers, or those at the forefront of technology adoption and innovation, we see many of the same inequalities that existed in 2001, with women, racialized individuals, and traditional It excludes people who do not have a good education. If we are to build an economy that works for everyone, we cannot exclude anyone from the tech workforce, said Viet Vu, the report’s author and manager of economic research at the Brookfield Institute. I’m here.

For more information on how digitization has changed work and how to better prepare your workforce for tomorrow’s work, read the supplemental report, Race Along the Machines: Occupational digitalization trends in Canada: 2006-2021″.

About the Brookfield Institute

The Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship (BII+E) is a nonpartisan public policy institution at Toronto Metropolitan University. We produce bold, forward-looking research to inform thoughtful and actionable innovation policy. We envision a nation that promotes economic prosperity and well-being for all by harnessing the full power of innovation.

New Report: Moving Farther: Canada’s Unrealized Digital Potential Chart: Change in Pay Gap Over Time, Selected Traits

