Google customers win class-action status in lawsuit over app store pricing





Next summer, a court will decide whether Google is guilty of misleading millions of Google Play users by warning them not to use other app stores and services to download apps. is.

This week, judges will rule in 12 states—Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Wyoming—and five U.S. territories. granted class action status to an antitrust lawsuit targeting 21 million Google Play users in 12 states. includes American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The lawsuit alleges that Google’s misleading warnings have led millions of customers across the country to pay artificially inflated prices for apps that could have been downloaded cheaper elsewhere. increase.

Last year, dozens of state attorneys general sued Google over the same antitrust laws. Enforcers in those states argued that Google had made it impossible for other app stores to compete and that the company had a monopoly on his Android apps. The litigating customer’s legal team is now working with the litigating state. If the customer wins, the class action lawsuit alone could cost Google owner Alphabet Inc. an estimated $4.7 billion in damages.

Google initially opposed class action designation, arguing that the individual plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit could not prove actual damages and that intact parties could participate in the class action. This week, his U.S. District Court Judge James Donato said he disagreed with Google in an order granting class action status.

In effect, Donato writes in the order, Google requires members of each class to independently prove injury before certification can be granted. The law stipulates otherwise. It is true that classes may not be accredited if they are too inclusive with a significant number of uninjured people living there.Google has not indicated that this is a concern.

advertisement

Plaintiffs argued that the designation was appropriate because Google Plays’ exclusive business practices were set by developers and affected all prices consumers pay Google.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, “We are evaluating the ruling and then evaluating our options.” A Google spokesperson declined to comment further to Ars. Attorneys representing clients in litigation did not immediately respond to Ars’ request for comment.

A trial to decide the class action lawsuit is scheduled to begin in June 2023.

Experts clash over Google Play’s pricing model

Both sides provided expert testimony to help the judge decide whether the lawsuit was best resolved through a settlement with individual plaintiffs or through a class action lawsuit. The focus was on whether app store customers actually paid higher prices overall.

Google disagreed with many of Plaintiffs’ expert Hal J. Singer’s opinions, and the company asked Donato to exclude his testimony. Google claimed in part that Singer used a method of calculating prices on the Google Play Store that her Google expert, Michelle M. Burtis, had never seen before.

Another flaw in Singer’s analysis, according to Google, was Singer’s failure to account for real-world data that influences how developers make decisions to raise or lower prices based on app store pricing. That’s it. Burtis argued that the Singers analysis predicted that if Google Play lowered its fees, all developers would lower their prices, but how did developers actually react when fees were lowered? In Burtis’ analysis of how Google did, only a small percentage of developers lowered their prices after Google lowered their service fees.

Ultimately, Donato rejected Google’s motion to bar Singers’ testimony, writing in his order that Google’s claim to Singers’ methodology was subject to cross-examination, not barring. Additionally, Donat said it’s not necessarily surprising that expert opinion is based on new methods and not subject to peer review.

Neither Burtis nor Singer responded to Ars’ requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/11/google-customers-win-class-action-status-in-lawsuit-over-app-store-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos