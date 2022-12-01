SHE Media Wins DEI Driver Award at Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit





SHE Media recognized for meaningful marketplace platform supporting revenue growth for minority-owned publishers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SHE Media won the 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Driver Award at this year’s Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) Summit in Chicago . The DEI Driver Award recognizes our ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within our company and among our partners. SHE Media is a meaningful marketplace that creates a means for advertisers to meet their performance goals while ensuring that investments are spent fairly among minority-owned publishers. recognized as an example. This is his second year in a row for SHE Media to bring home this prestigious honor.

SHE Media Chief Operating Officer Ryan Nathanson said: “This award speaks to our relentless mission to solve critical voices’ inherent funding shortfalls that occur when advertising dollars and employment opportunities are not directed fairly. We plan to continue to invest heavily in our media collective partners, meaningful markets, and fund our new DEI initiative in 2023.”

About SHE Media

Since 2005, SHE Media has worked with minority communities to grow their business through a long-standing commitment to diversity and equity among community members and publishers. Now in its second year, SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace Platform (MMP) empowers content creators within the female-owned, Black-owned, Latinx-owned, AAPI-owned, and LGBTQIA+-owned publishing communities provide a purposeful avenue for raising advertising dollars for Enabling advertisers to deliver on their commitment to responsible advertising and increase investment in minority-owned media.

In 2022, SHE Media will launch new partnerships and innovative new partnerships to expand its Meaningful Marketplaces platform, including a partnership with Group Black Network, the launch of PULSE, a new content amplification unit, and the development of meaningful marketplaces on LA3C. established the initiative. Local women-owned and minority-owned small businesses December 10-11, 2022 at Penske Media Corporation’s new music, food and arts festival celebrating the culture of LA. Ability to shop with purpose.

SHE Media is a top 5 lifestyle media company with 88 million monthly visitors. SHE Media focuses on the power of content to move culture forward by celebrating passion and purpose. We believe media companies can and should be forces for good in the world. Curated from thousands of diverse sources, our wealth of editorials ranges from food and family to health, careers and entertainment. Comprised of a community of creators and curated publishers within SHE Media Collective and flagship brands SheKnows, BlogHer, STYLECASTER and Soaps, we create digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions of people. I’m here.

Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Source: ComScore, May 2022

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is the world’s leading media and information services company with award-winning content that attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, PMC has been a digital media pioneer and platform innovator with Variety, Rolling Stone, VIBE, SXSW, Life is Beautiful, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, IndieWire, Dirt, Gold Derby, Spy.com, TVLine, Sourcing Journal and more. PMC’s journalists and content his creators deliver the most comprehensive news and information in the industry and reporting space every day, unmatched in ambition, depth and courage. In addition, PMC owns several important cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C and Life is Beautiful. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, PMC has offices in 14 countries around the world.

