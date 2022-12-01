Analysis: China’s c.bank Offers Limited, Targeted Growth Support, No Bazooka Attacks





PBOC strengthens structural tools to support sources of growth Tools provide targeted support for struggling sectors PBOC faces limited room for rate cuts amid fears of capital flight China’s economic outlook darkens as coronavirus containment tightens

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) – China’s $17 trillion economy is about to enter its worst year in almost half a century, but the central bank is supporting policy as it wants to avoid a capital stir. It limits the arsenal of options to offer. Flight.

Therefore, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will step up targeted support for troubled sectors, adding to the nearly $800 billion in loans it has already provided through structural tools, policy sources and analysts say. I am poised.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) seeks to bolster an economy hobbled by the coronavirus containment and property slump, but could fuel inflationary pressures, draw capital out of China and weaken the yuan. They are expected to avoid aggressive stimulus measures, they said.

The PBOC has less room to move as the Federal Reserve (Fed) hikes rates aggressively to keep inflation in check, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted the pace will slow. I’m here.

Since 2020, when China, the world’s second largest economy, was first hit by the coronavirus, the PBOC has expanded its arsenal of structural policy tools, including re-lending and re-discount schemes and other low-cost lending. I’ve been

Low cost to support sectors most impacted by COVID, such as small businesses, transportation and logistics, and sectors that fit Beijing’s long-term development goals, such as innovation, elderly care, and carbon reduction. has provided extensive financing.

“Central banks are likely to expand their range of structural policy tools and step up their use of such tools,” said a person involved in the policy discussion, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We will not resort to stimulus measures such as flooding, but we will make our policies more targeted and efficient to ensure reasonable and sufficient liquidity.”

The People’s Bank of China did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

As of the end of September, outstanding loans made through structured tools reached nearly 5.6 trillion yuan ($781.64 billion), according to central bank data.

The PBOC pledged a special loan of 200 billion yuan to bail out the real estate sector last month, and in October it gave policy banks 154.3 billion yuan through a pledged subsidiary loan (PSL) facility to finance infrastructure projects. Promised the original loan.

The central bank announced last week that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks twice this year, freeing up about 500 billion yuan of long-term liquidity and reducing the scope for using traditional tools. The average reserve ratio has been reduced from 14.9% in 2018 to 7.8%.

“The PBOC will use some form of unconventional monetary policy to increase the efficiency of this RRR cut,” ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang said in a note.

To allocate more credit to targeted sectors, the central bank could increase re-lending lines to small businesses, increase lending to unfinished housing projects, and accelerate lending growth to commercial banks. Mr Pang said.

policy constraints

All eyes are on December’s closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, where China’s leaders are expected to set the course of the economy for 2023.

Chinese government advisers told Reuters they would recommend a 2023 economic growth target in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%. said.

Top leaders are expected to endorse the goals at the December meeting, but it is not announced publicly until China’s annual parliamentary meeting, which usually takes place in March.

Policy sources say the Chinese government is likely to issue additional debt in 2023 to boost infrastructure development and finance big-ticket projects, which the PBOC could help with gradual easing.

“We are facing some policy constraints[from the Fed’s move]and there is no doubt about it,” said Yu Yongding, an influential government economist who previously advised the central bank. told to

“But as long as inflation does not pick up, there is room for monetary policy to be eased. The main danger for the Chinese economy is that it grows too slowly.”

China has missed its official growth target of “about” 5.5% this year, with economists forecasting growth of around 3%. Aside from her 2.2% growth in 2020, it will be the weakest growth since his 1976, the final year of his decade-long Cultural Revolution that devastated the economy.

Analysts see no imminent inflationary pressure, but the PBOC warned that inflation could accelerate if consumption picks up. The consumer price index he fell to 2.1% in October.

On 21 November, the central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the third consecutive month. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was maintained at his 3.65%.

The yuan has depreciated about 10% against the US dollar this year despite China’s capital controls.

($1 = 7.1644 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Kevin Yao. Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman

