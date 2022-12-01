A very omnichannel Christmas! Check out RTIH’s biggest retail tech articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





He’s a huge LinkedIn fan and obsessed with building an amazing community of retail tech enthusiasts on the social media platform. These are the current hot articles including Lacoste, Emperia, FreedomPay, Prommt, Starship Technologies, Co-op, and the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.

Emperia creates Lacoste’s virtual holiday store with an NFT twist

Emperia announced the launch of Lacostes’ first virtual store ahead of the holiday season.

Upon entering the experience, customers are taken through the alligator’s mouth, where they find themselves in a showroom with five seasonal products.

As users continue their journey to the second room, Emperia has developed a gamified feature that allows them to interact with more products in the Christmas range.

The third and final Token Gate Room is dedicated to VIP customers of UNDW3 (Lacoste Web3 Community), which owns Lacoste NFTs, and is located at the end of the store.

Loot boxes for UNDW3 customers to collect will be dropped in this room throughout December, with 5 randomly selected users each day to win prizes.

Created in partnership and using Arianees token gated technology to bring this room to life, customers are encouraged to come back for new surprises.

FreedomPay and Prommt partner for secure and personalized payment requests

Commerce technology company FreedomPay has partnered with Prommt, a platform that enables businesses to request, collect and track payments remotely.

The move, he said, will enhance Next Level Commerce solutions by offering greater flexibility and choice to enterprise customers who want to offer a rich, fully branded payment experience.

The partnership enables the instant delivery of branded and personalized payment requests via email, text, chat and messaging apps, and integrates with FreedomPay’s solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics. increase.

2022 RTIH Innovation Awards: Shortlist Announced, Winners Announced This Month

Over the past few weeks we have announced the shortlist for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.

And now I’m happy to have them all in one place.

Check them out here.

Colruyt Group Collect&Go service tests Clevon unmanned vehicle in Belgium

Collect&Go, an online shopping service from Colruyt Groups, is piloting self-driving vehicles made by Clevon that combine remote teleoperation and autopilot capabilities.

Clevon 1 covers a 4-kilometer route from the distribution center to Collect&Go’s pick-up point in Ronderseal. This is the longest route that driverless vehicles have covered so far in Belgium.

RTIH calls for submission of 2022 Retail Innovation Report

RTIH recently announced the launch of the first Retail Technology Innovations Report sponsored by Metapack.

It highlights the top retail tech plays for 2022 as determined by editor Scott Thompson and an independent advisory board.

Do you think you should be among the top 50 retail tech innovations for 2022?

If so, please submit your nominations (free) by Friday, December 9th.

We were looking for noteworthy technology deployments, launches and pilots across the omnichannel retail environment related to payments, supply chain, online, mobile and brick and mortar.

A longlist is then compiled by Scott Thompson and sent to an independent panel of judges.

Robots of the North: Starship Technologies and Co-op bring automated food delivery to Leeds

Starship Technologies partnered with Leeds City Council and Co-op to bring automated grocery delivery to the streets of Leeds.

The service will initially be available to 20,000 residents in the Adel and Tynhill neighborhoods of Leeds.

Orders are placed through the Starship app, available for download on iOS and Android, and groceries are picked and delivered quickly from local co-op stores in Spen Lane, Tinshill, Otley Road and Adel.

Our first expansion in the North of England follows the introduction of automated deliveries in Milton Keynes, Bedford, Northampton, Camborne and most recently Cambridge.

Warner rolls out Gander food waste technology at new stores

British independent retailer Guy Warner has joined the food waste app Gander by installing the technology in his newest flagship store in Upton-Upon-Severn.

The co-branded concept stores are branded together with Morrisons as Warners Supermarkets.

The Gander app identifies reduced food at local stores in real time.

Giant Tiger removes online retail tech stack and replaces it with Shopify Plus

Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger has launched a new website and end-to-end tech stack exchange.

In a LinkedIn post, Giant Tiger SVP and Chief Digital Officer Simon Rodrigue said:

He added: All teams at Giant Tiger, lead development partner at Diff, and at Algolia, Contentful, Segment, ShipHero, Akeneo, Sitation, 6 River Systems, Alumworks, Noibu, Yotpo, Klaviyo and Gorgias. Thanks to our technology partners. Plobal Apps – To do that, you need a strong team dedicated to your purpose.

In a Twitter post, ShipHero founder and CEO Aaron Rubin described the project as the biggest Shopify ecosystem news you’ve never heard of.

Indian Online Retailer Pepperfry Uses FarEye’s Last Mile Delivery Solution

Pepperfry, an e-commerce housewares company headquartered in Mumbai, India, has teamed up with FarEye to simplify last-mile delivery, especially for large deliveries that require installation.

Lagardre Travel Retail Goes Live with ReceiptHero Digital Receipt Solution

ReceiptHero and Lagardre Travel Retail have partnered to roll out a digital receipt solution to the latter’s UK stores.

Lagardre Travel Retail currently operates 21 shops at 8 airports and 8 ferries.

Lagardre Travel Retail’s UK and Irish brands include Discover, Aelia Duty Free, Tommy Hilfiger and LEGO Store.

Customers can receive real-time digital receipts from the point of purchase on the ReceiptHero app, available for both iOS and Android users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/12/1/heres-to-a-very-omnichannel-xmas-check-out-rtihs-biggest-retail-technology-articles-on-linkedin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos