RTIH Presents November’s Coolest Retail Tech Play — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





RTIH Editor Scott Thompson introduces the outstanding future of retail system rollouts starting in November. This includes a festive-themed virtual storefront, a robotic exoskeleton suit, and news of his Shopify ecosystem, the biggest you’ve never heard of.

Lacoste

Emperia announced the launch of Lacostes’ first virtual store ahead of the holiday season.

Upon entering the experience, customers are taken through the alligator’s mouth, where they find themselves in a showroom with five seasonal products.

As users continue their journey to the second room, Emperia has developed a gamified feature that allows them to interact with more products in the Christmas range.

The third and final Token Gate Room is dedicated to VIP customers of UNDW3 (Lacoste Web3 Community), which owns Lacoste NFTs, and is located at the end of the store.

Loot boxes for UNDW3 customers to collect will be dropped in this room throughout December, with 5 randomly selected users each day to win prizes.

Created in partnership and using Arianees token gated technology to bring this room to life, customers are encouraged to come back for new surprises.

curries

British tech retailer Currys says it has invested more than $250,000 in a fleet of robotic exosuits to help colleagues at logistics partner GXO work safely and efficiently throughout the holiday season.

The suits used at Curry’s facility in Newark help people perform their daily physical tasks, with the aim of reducing strain on joints and muscles when lifting heavy loads.

The Newark site will help deliver 8.7 million units of inventory to all 309 stores this Black Friday.

The robot suit is worn like a small backpack and relieves a colleague of at least 10 tons over the course of a typical work shift with hip assistance of up to 30 kg in a single lift.

Made from ultralight carbon fiber, the waterproof exoskeleton incorporates an AI-based ergonomic smart safety companion early warning system that provides real-time indications of poor posture and improper lifting techniques. to warn you.

Aldi North

Aldi Nord announces partnership with vending store Trigo.

It has partnered with Aldi Nederland in Utrecht on Aldi Shop & Go, a no-checkout test store.

Sinanudin Omerhodzic, Chief Technology Officer at Aldi Nord, said:

“Our close partnership with Trigo does just that, uniting two true experts in their respective fields. Our cooperation in Utrecht will ensure that we share the right values ​​and always focus on the interests of our customers. It shows that we can focus on the essentials and develop rapid solutions.”

