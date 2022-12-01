New 1Password ‘Sign In’ browser extension lets you log in faster





1Password, a cybersecurity and password service provider, today announced a new “Sign In” browser extension that helps users sign in faster.

The new extension allows users to use their credentials from third-party providers such as Google LLC, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., GitHub Inc. to Logins can be automatically saved, saved, and autofilled. Doing so avoids the need for unique usernames and passwords. Support will be provided upon release for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Edge.

1Password chief product officer Steve Won explains that it should be easy to log in using traditional usernames and passwords, Google or Apple accounts, or passkeys. Single sign-on helps reduce the number of passwords needed, but it’s still cumbersome to keep track of which third party his provider was used. Our new browser extension alleviates this by allowing users to sign in to their favorite apps and websites with just one click.

1Password’s recent report, Unlocking the Login Challenge, explores how login complexity impacts productivity and security at work and home. Among the report’s findings, the single sign-on method most used for personal use was Facebook at 51%, personal email at 50%, and Twitter at 27%.

Third-party providers are trying to streamline the login process, but 26% of respondents said they were forced to abandon their activity altogether because they couldn’t find a way to login. Because I couldn’t find or access my login details, or felt it would be easier to set up a new account.

1Passwords’ new browser extension takes the guesswork out of users and automatically signs them into their accounts with the click of a button. Users can also view and edit third-party provider login information on the desktop and mobile apps.

The new browser extension is available for 1Password Teams and Enterprise account customers, as well as individual and family customers.

The new browser extension is available for 1Password Teams and Enterprise account customers, as well as individual and family customers.

