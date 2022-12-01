Skier Accidentally Triggers iPhone’s Crash Detector





According to Utah news site KSL, crash detection built into the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and newer Apple Watch models is causing skiers to accidentally dial emergency services.

Crash detection, designed to call for help when a car crash is detected, can be enabled at ski resorts. Utah’s Summit County dispatcher has seen an increase in 911 calls.

“We get calls saying that the owner of this Apple Watch or iPhone has had a serious crash or was involved in a car accident,” Summit County Dispatch Center supervisor Suzie Butterfield told KSL.

Many activations don’t answer the first time because they don’t realize a call has been made. “They’re usually like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I was skiing. Everything’s going well,'” Butterfield said.

We receive 3-5 emergency calls per day from Apple devices, but so far none have been intentionally triggered. Butterfield says he doesn’t mind accidental calls because the feature could be useful in a real emergency.

Reddit users have confirmed that skiing can trigger the crash detection feature, with one user describing he was driving down a hill at a moderate pace when his Apple Watch started dialing 911.

If you ski at any kind of pace, we recommend turning off crash detection on your iPhone 14. I went out for the first time yesterday. I had my phone in my pocket and was sprinting down Tinkerbell at a perfectly moderate pace while making short-radius turns on his second run of the year. You can see how moderate I am as I pass a slow sign with her three safety patrols and no one raises an eyebrow at me. As soon as I stopped to wait for my wife, the phone started ringing. I hurriedly turned off the power and immediately turned off all emergency call functions.

In addition to crash detection for iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, various Apple devices also have drop detection, which may lead to emergency calls.

Butterfield said he doesn’t recommend turning off safety features on the iPhone and Apple Watch. “If something really happens, we want to be able to contact you, so we don’t mind getting that call.

Crash detection on new iPhone and Apple Watch models has also been triggered by a rollercoaster, and today Apple released an iOS 16.1.2 update that includes “crash detection optimizations.” You haven’t provided any information on what you’re doing, but it’s likely intended to reduce accidental triggering in locations where no real car crash has occurred.

