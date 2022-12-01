Sign in with Google, Apple, and other providers and save to 1Password





There are more sign-in options than ever before, but it’s getting harder and harder to keep track of them all. So we made it easier.

Every morning, with a mug of iced coffee in hand, I yell at Pilot Coffee Roasters and open my laptop. I like to throw Spotify playlists before I start, so my first action is to launch Spotify in my browser. (Good punk rock always gets me going early.)

Sometimes I find myself logged out of Spotify and have to sign in. And each time, I can’t remember the set of credentials I used to create my account over a decade ago.

Did you sign up with a Google account or was it Apple? Or Facebook? Or email and password?

Luckily, you can avoid the guesswork by simply logging in with 1Password in your browser. Because you remember how you signed in (or signed up) with your Google, Apple, or other account.

No more guesswork. No more password reset loops. No more frustration.

Sign in to your favorite sites using Google, Apple and other providers

When you sign in or sign up to your account using your Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Twitter, Okta, or GitHub credentials, 1Password will ask if you’d like to save your login to one of your vaults. The next time you visit that site, 1Password will offer to sign in with the proper credentials. One click to join.

Even if you’re juggling six different Gmail accounts, 1Password remembers which account you signed in with and automatically selects the correct account.

Works with 1Password on Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Brave. You can also view and edit these logins directly using 1Password 8 for iOS and Android.

the future starts now

Signing in with providers like Google and Facebook is part of 1Password’s larger mission. More and more authentication options are popping up all over the web and we all want to have more options.

But everyone really wants to reach their destination safely.

We are working on this with Universal Sign-On. Our vision is: Regardless of the underlying authentication method, 1Password remembers the method and set of credentials you use and logs you in.

Simple like that.

So in the future, you don’t have to think about how to sign in. We bring the same ease of use that we introduced to good old username and password to other authentication methods. If you use providers like Google and Apple to sign into your favorite sites, you can experience the future today.

Download 1Password for your browser to get started.

Download 1Password for your browser

Install 1Password in your browser and sign in to your favorite sites using Google, Apple, and more.

Download 1Password

Travis Hogan

Senior Product Manager, Certification

