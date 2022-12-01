Fortnite and NFL hope NFL Zone will attract younger fans to football





To reach younger fans in the video game space, the NFL on Thursday announced an ongoing virtual presence in Fortnite’s Creative mode called NFL Zone. New partnerships include mini-games, a modified version of his Fortnite game mode that uses football terminology (seek and sack instead of search and destroy), Top Games and streaming his influencer collaborations.

NFL Zone follows several new forays into the gaming space by the nation’s most watched leagues in recent years as interest in traditional sports wanes among younger generations. According to ESPN’s internal research, the percentage of 12- to 17-year-olds who are avid sports fans has fallen from 42% in 2010 to 34% in 2020.

Earlier this year, the league launched a similar service within Roblox called NFL Tycoon, where players can build and play in their own NFL-branded stadiums and participate in special events. The League has announced its second Roblox experience, the Quarterback Simulator. This is a mini-game that spreads his NFL message like nutrition and physical activity programs in schools.

Matthew Ball, author of The Metaverse and former head of strategy at Amazon Studios, says sports leagues are irrelevant through media related to younger generations.

According to Ball, this forced the league to figure out how to engage with the video game platform in an effective way to reach members of the community.

upon [metaverse] Platform, instead of watching ads and doing native ads with YouTubers, creating native experiences that gamers can feel and touch and use for self-expression, he said, to the younger generation. I explained how to market it. It has evolved.

Past NFL partnerships with Fortnite have been successful. In 2018, the game introduced NFL-licensed in-game cosmetic skins. According to data revealed during a trial between Fortnite creator Epic Games and Apple, Epic sold 3.3 million NFL skins in the month it was released, and this collaboration is Epic’s intellectual property. It became his third most profitable in partnership. (The top two were Marvel and Star Wars.) In Fortnite he has over 400 million registered accounts and millions of daily active users.

According to Ed Kiang, the NFL’s vice president of gaming, the league’s latest move in Fortnite is a natural progression.

Kiang said he’s really excited about the amount of engagement in Fortnite, and he wants to be more engaged with the Fortnite community and create a lasting experience that he thinks we can really grow with.

Other recent NFL moves in gaming include upcoming NFT-based games, the relaunch of the NFL 2K series, and recent VR-based games. Kian said the variety of new games and his involvement with Fortnite and Roblox will allow him, at his core, NFL Madden to reach a wider audience beyond his gamers.

Madden is this incredibly fun game, but it is also very difficult for new users to play. It has depth and strategy, and casual, he said, takes players a while to get used to.

Launched this year, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a gaming series that brings together NFL players and top gamers. Some videos from the show, which went live on YouTube two months ago, have only a few hundred views, but Kiang said the metrics probably don’t reflect performance, and the NFL isn’t happy with the results. It says it does.

Kian said the NFL is working on the metaverse as a way to reach new, younger and potential fans. Many companies are taking on the mantle of the Metaverse, the next version of the virtualized internet that resembles a shared virtual space, including Epic Games.

It’s really a rapidly evolving landscape and I don’t know where it’s going or if there’s one direction. It’s the next natural evolution of how we use the internet So in that respect it’s an easy yes. The internet is a huge part of what we do and how we reach our fans. You can only see us leaning more.

Evaluating the NFL’s new Fortnite experience and metaverse strategy as a way to reach younger generations more generally makes sense, Ball said, in theory. But even Bill Belichick’s best game plan requires players to execute it properly.

Ultimately, this comes down to creative implementation. We know the demand is here, Ball said.

