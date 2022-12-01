Honorary Engineer of the Google Doodle Game Jerry Lawson : NPR





The December 1st Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson’s 82nd birthday. An engineer and entrepreneur, he created the technology that paved the way for modern gaming. Hide screenshot captions by Google/NPR

. Screenshot by Google/NPR

Screenshot by Google/NPR

Anyone who comes online on Thursday (including you reading this) can stop by the Google homepage for a special reward: For those who helped bring interactive games to life. Inspired build-your-own video game set.

Gerald “Jerry” Lawson, who died in 2011, would have turned 82 on December 1st. He led the team to develop the first home video game system with replaceable cartridges, paving the way for future systems like the Atari and Super Nintendo.

Lawson’s accomplishments are particularly noteworthy given that he was one of the few black engineers working in the tech industry in the 1970s. However, as his children told his Google, “With the crash of the video game market, our father’s story has become a footnote in video game history.”

Lawson was memorialized in the World Video Game Hall of Fame in New York, and the University of Southern California established an endowment fund in Lawson’s name to help underrepresented students wishing to pursue degrees in game design. and computer science.

The Thursday Google Doodle is one such initiative. His three guests of color – Lauren Brown, Davion Gooden, and Momo Pixel – feature games designed by his artist.

Users begin by navigating an animated Lawson along a path marked by milestones in his life. From there, you can select more games to play. Each with its own aesthetic, purpose, and set of editable features, users can build their own games and channel the spirit of innovation that Lawson embodies.

Users can click the pencil icon to edit before playing the game. Hide screenshot captions by Google/NPR

. Screenshot by Google/NPR

Screenshot by Google/NPR

In a Google video explaining the Doodle, Anderson Lawson said he hopes young people will be inspired by the game and the people behind it.

“I hope people’s imaginations will be sparked when they play this doodle,” he said. “And I hope that some little kid somewhere who looks like me and wants to get into game development will listen to my dad so they can.”

Lawson inspired the field and his family

Gerald Lawson’s life was, as his son put it, “all about science.” From an early age he tinkered with electronics and built his own radio station using recycled materials from his room in Jamaica, Queens.

After attending Queen’s College and City College of New York, Lawson drove across the country to Palo Alto, where he joined Fairchild Semiconductor as an engineering consultant, rising to director of engineering and marketing for its video game division. .

Lawson led the development of the Fairchild Channel F System, the first video game system console to use replaceable game cartridges, an 8-way digital joystick and a pause menu. Released in 1976.

“He was making coin-operated video games with Fairchild microprocessors, and then a team of people led him to create game cartridges and Channel F systems,” says Anderson-Lawson. “F” stands for “fun”.

Katherine Lawson (left) and daughter Karen Lawson (right) hold a photo of Jerry Lawson in San Jose, Calif., 2020. Liz Hafaria/San Francisco Chronicle, . via Getty Images

. Liz Hafaria/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Liz Hafaria/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

In 1980 Lawson founded his own company, VideoSoft. This is his one of the first black-owned video game development companies. He wrote the software for the Atari 2600 and helped popularize the replaceable cartridge system created by his team at Lawson’s Fairchild.

He continued to consult with engineering and video game companies until his death at the age of 70.

Lawson may be known as the father of the video game cartridge, but his children also remember him as the father who raised and inspired him.

In a 2021 conversation with StoryCorps, Karen and Anderson Lawson recalled playing a game their father’s team jokingly designed.

“If anyone was going right, he would have found a good reason to go left,” Anderson said. “That was just him. He created his own destiny.”

And now, Google Doodle players can create games in honor of their destiny, or at least him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/01/1140063531/google-doodle-games-jerry-lawson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos