Learn how Datalaksa used Google BigQuery to build a customer and marketing data warehouse





Editor’s Note: This post is part of a series focused on partners and their solutions built on BigQuery.

Datalaksa is an integrated marketing and customer data warehouse created by Persuasion Technologies, a big data analytics and digital marketing consultancy serving clients across Southeast Asia. It enables marketing teams to combine data from across marketing channels to optimize campaigns and drive insight-driven action across marketing automation and delivery systems.

In this post, we explore how we leveraged Google BigQuery and other Google data cloud products to build a solution that is quick to set up, highly flexible, and scales with customer needs.

Through working closely with its customers, Persuasion Technologies has first-hand experience of the challenges they face in optimizing campaigns across multiple channels. Marketing and CRM teams find it difficult to gain insights that drive decision-making across marketing channels. said Tzu Ming Chu, Director of Persuasion Technologies. As more and more types of valuable data reside in siled systems, the demand for teams that can integrate and analyze that data has never been greater. This often means that campaign planning is incomplete or too late and campaign execution is ineffective, ultimately leading to lost sales and lost opportunities.

Marketing teams of all sizes face similar challenges.

Access to technical skills and resources. Integrating data from a variety of sources involves narrowing down requirements, designing solutions, building pipelines to connect data sources, developing data models, and hiring skilled and rare individuals to ensure data quality. I need technical resources. Machine learning (ML) requires data scientists to develop models to generate advanced insights, and ML Ops engineers to ensure those models are constantly updated and available for scoring at the required scale is needed.

Access to technology. Small businesses may not have a data warehouse at all, but even large enterprises often have the flexibility to access and allocate resources to a data warehouse to meet local needs. It can be a long and arduous process because it lacks the ability to do things and is limited in what you can do. can provide.

ease of use. Even a well-designed data warehouse can be of little use if the data or marketing team can’t figure out how to dig deep into the data. Without an intuitive data model, an easy-to-use interface that allows business users to query, transform and visualize data, and a beverage AI model that automates insights and predicts outcomes, all the benefits cannot be realized. .

Flexibility. Every marketing team is different. Each has its own set of requirements, data sources, and use cases and continues to evolve and expand over time. Many off-the-shelf solutions lack the flexibility to meet the unique needs of each business.

In these challenges, Persuasion Technologies’ team can help customers in a repeatable way, give all customers easy access to rich data warehouse capabilities, and create new product-centric businesses and revenue streams. I found an opportunity to do so.

Datalaksa, an integrated marketing and customer data warehouse

Datalaksa enables marketing teams to easily, securely and scalable bring together marketing and customer data from multiple channels into a cloud data warehouse, using advanced features to derive actionable insights and improve campaign efficiency. It is a solution that enables you to take action that enhances and increases effectiveness.

Datalaksa includes data connectors that allow you to import data from a wide range of platforms such as Google Marketing Platform, Facebook Ads, and e-commerce systems. Scarce and expensive technical resources to build and maintain the integration.

To accelerate time to insight, Datalaksa offers prebuilt data models for key marketing use cases such as cohort analysis, customer clustering, campaign recommendations, lifetime value models, machine learning models, and Provides analysis templates. All of this is built into a simple and intuitive user. Accelerate time to value from your data with an interface that makes it easy for marketing teams to query, transform, enrich, and analyze data.

To assure you otherwise for Datalaksa users, it is often said that insight without action is worthless. The solution drives action through notifications and enables integration with audience segmentation tools and marketing automation systems such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google Ads, and e-commerce systems.

For example, teams can use SQL queries to set thresholds and conditions, send out-of-stock or low-stock notification emails to relevant teams, and automatically update product recommendation algorithms to provide in-stock items. can. Via built-in connectors, you can activate customer audience segments by automatically updating ad-buying audiences on platforms such as Tik Tok, Google Ads, Linkedin, Facebook or Instagram. These can be scheduled and updated on a regular basis.

All of these are built using products from Google’s BigQuery and data cloud suites.

Why Datalaksa Chose Google Cloud and BigQuery

According to Tzu, the decision to use Google Cloud and BigQuery for Datalaksa was an easy one. Not only have we accelerated our ability to provide industry-leading data warehouse and analytics capabilities to our customers, but we’ve made it much easier to integrate with many leading marketing systems, including: From Google. This translates directly into time and cost savings during initial design and build, as well as ongoing support and maintenance.

Persuasion Technologies’ story is one of deep expertise, customer empathy, and innovative thinking, but BigQuery and Google Cloud’s end-to-end platform for building data-driven applications are also key to its success. I’m holding

