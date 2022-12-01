How to create a Gantt chart in Google Sheets





Earlier this month, Google Sheets announced a new feature called Timeline View. The announcement featured disappointingly few (some might say zero!) flux capacitors, lightning rods, or end-of-the-world paradoxes. It dampened my initial excitement, but it’s a neat update: you can create Gantt charts in Google Sheets, filling a feature gap that Sheets has had for years. Moreover, there is no need to procure plutonium.

What is Timeline view in Google Sheets?

Make Google Sheets work

The timeline view’s origins are actually pretty cool. This is a direct result of what made me sad last year (Google’s switch to canvas-based rendering), but they figured out a way to get me excited again. In a nutshell (and we’ll get to that shortly), it’s a new way to view your spreadsheet data chronologically instead of millions of tiny cells. It helps us make sense of the world in a way that actually makes sense.

To use it, open a Google Sheets file with at least one date column (you can copy mine if you want).

[挿入]>[タイムライン]you’ll be asked to select the range of data you want to create a timeline for (don’t forget to include the dates!).

[OK]If you select , the menu will be[挿入]it creates a new tab in the spreadsheet and turns the selected data into a horizontal “timeline”.

To me, the result looks like you’ve been editing spreadsheets in Final Cut Pro at 3 a.m. for three straight days, but your director has stopped going back to your phone and eaten an entire family-sized bag. It looks like it’s gone. Swedish Fish and the final scene of this project, which is due tomorrow, didn’t go together. Sorry, I was just briefly back in film school.

The point is that you are viewing the spreadsheet in relation to time rather than row number.

The new ones that appear are called cards and are organized from left to right based on the first date column you selected. You can expand based on a second date column (end date, days, or timeframe in hh:mm:ss format) and group based on a third column.

This allows you to see who is responsible for each initiative and how close the deadline is with just a few clicks.

You can also change the view to see by day, week, month, quarter, year, or today’s appointments.

Cards can also be colored based on the conditional formatting of the original sheet. This allows the card to turn red when there are related tasks to be completed, and green when completed successfully.

Note: The font color remains black, only the background color changes, so use light colors to maintain readability.

what is it good for?

Google’s announcement specifically calls for “making it easier and faster to interact with project information while improving your ability to manage marketing campaigns, project milestones, schedules, cross-team collaboration, and more.” We have already made a lot of preparations. more. “

The target market here seems to be project managers. If you’re a PM reading this right now, chances are you already have strong opinions about this feature. However, I think the “and more” space has many interesting possibilities.

to-do list. Undisputed opinion: Zapier’s Deb was right, you should use Google Sheets as your to-do list. Adding a timeline view doesn’t just help you see what you need to do now. You might be able to get a better look at what you’ve already done (and there aren’t enough to-do lists to celebrate past successes, IMO).

Dashboard. If you’re not a project manager, you probably aren’t used to (or enjoy) reading spreadsheets with due dates. This easy solution gives you a way to visually track where things have been, where they are now, and where they’re going next.

visualization of time. Like the spreadsheet of songs that Maxwell Neely-Cohen has stuck in his head when he wakes up in the morning, I’m obsessed with spreadsheets created purely for personal use. This feature makes you imagine a spreadsheet filled with tiny butterfly-effect style journal entries. This is visualized in a timeline that cascades and shifts as life progresses.

Is this just a Gantt chart in Google Sheets?

yes!

People have been trying to make Gantt charts in Google Sheets for a while (as evidenced by the surprisingly large number of people searching for Gantt charts each month). Although called the Timeline view, it’s actually a Gantt chart view.

So why should you use it over other Gantt chart apps?

The big draw here is that Google Sheets already integrates with everything (including Zapier) so you can easily pull in data from your existing spreadsheets or other apps and jump straight into the available timelines. is. If you don’t already have that data in Google Sheets, there are some general workflows to get started.

It’s also important to remember that Google Sheets currently has about 500 functions, and you can create your own using Google Apps Script. This means that all data that goes into the card can be fully dynamic. For example, you can use the NOW() function to stretch the card from the start date to the current time, or DAYS() to see how close you are to the start date. Change the due date and change the card priority accordingly.

Finally, there’s a good chance you and your team are already using Google’s products. Even though it’s “just a Gantt chart”, it’s a Gantt chart for the product you’re already accessing, not nothing. Whether she needed to explain a new app’s features to a teammate, or her boss remembering the password for something she hasn’t touched in months, knowing she has it all in one place. You can rest assured.

why don’t i use this?

I’m the “Google Sheets Guy” at work (my own fault for this). I know a lot of this might look like Google’s long free ads. However, I would like to make this point as clear as possible. No matter how much functionality is added to Google Sheets, Google Sheets is still a “spreadsheet tool.” For example, not “Investigation Tool” or “App Script Tool”. Being a jack-of-all-trades isn’t a bad thing, but it does mean that you can’t quickly replace other apps like ClickUp or monday.com that promote Gantt charts as a primary feature. Apps built around Gantt charts are likely to have more and more stable tools for building this kind of view.

It is also not a silver bullet for organizations. Timeline cards are not overly accessible or customizable. This means that users who rely on screen readers and vertical organizations may still prefer the default spreadsheet his view. This doesn’t replace the need to organize, organize, and make sense of your data. (sorry!)

I have to go back, Marty! Let’s go back to the spreadsheet!

Will the timeline view revolutionize the way you work? But they are a reminder that spreadsheets are often more than what they seem on the surface. Done right with clear intentions, rigorous testing, and descriptive values, they become visions of the past, present, or future that we want to build for ourselves and others. increase.

Creating a spreadsheet is more than just putting numbers in a grid. It’s a way to tell a story, whether it’s a business, a profit, a project, or a dream. Use whatever canvas you can get, even if the timeline view is just another canvas for telling that story.

