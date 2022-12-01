Unleash the Elements in Season 9 | Rocket League





hot as fire, cold as ice

Long held in place by ancient seals, the dragons of the Forbidden Temple Arena have finally awakened from their slumber. When the two resumed their eternal battle, these legendary beasts left behind a treasure trove of elemental items.

Discover the long-lost secrets of Rocket Pass, excavate the Forbidden Temple (Fire and Ice), and harness the power of Emperor Cars in Season 9, starting December 7th!

elemental rocket pass

Dragons may rule the skies, but the arena is ruled by another kind of beast. The Emperor Muscle Car made from Elements comes to Rocket League in 4 different versions! The base car is available immediately in Rocket Pass Premium. Advance through the tiers to unlock the upgraded Emperor II.

Two more Special Edition versions will be available in the Pro Tier. Emperor II: Frozen brings a chilled vibe to the sweatiest of matches. You can also light the arena in Emperor II: Scorched. All versions of Emperor use the Breakout Hitbox and are available in Rocket Pass Premium.

When you get your new car, you’ll need a few items to match it! Fans of Interstellar decals will be amazed by the constellation-inspired Constella decals. Meanwhile, the fire and ice theme continues with his two sets of Special Edition wheels. Equip Piercer: Crystalized Wheels to freeze the competition, or slip into Forerunner: Roasted Wheels and be ready for your next barn burner!

Missed out on the 2017 Dragon Banner Season rewards? Here’s another chance to enhance your draconic side with the Ice Drake and Fire Drake player banners.

Two new Goal Explosions are available to those who step into the Rocket Pass Pro Tier. Unleash fiery fury with the Brimstone Goal Explosion at Tier 95, or freeze the world with the Ice Age Goal Explosion at Tier 115. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Similar to Season 5’s Cosmosis Goal Explosion, these effects spread across the arena, briefly covering the pitch with fire or ice each time you score!

Playing with fire, breaking ice

I finally understand why the Forbidden Temple is so…forbidden. Both dragons have been unleashed, turning the once lush arena into a wasteland of permafrost and lava. Despite the damage, the Forbidden Temple (Fire and Ice) looks like the perfect place for a friendly soccer match!

Tournament reward

This season’s Tournament Rewards are really exciting. Leave a trail of fire with Seared Trail and Fireball Boost. But first you have to burn something. The oil can antenna contains all the fuel you need.

For those really lucky, this season’s Black Market rewards bring out the competitive side. Light up the night with the Fire Clap Goal Explosion, or tap the giant with the Skull King Scale, an animated decal that combines shimmering crystals and dragon scales.

Secret of the Temple

After the temple grounds were devastated, I found some ancient writings in the rubble. Its true meaning has yet to be revealed, but so far we have deciphered two short messages. Frosty Fest brings a very chill vibe and Neon Nights is back with the hottest beat ever!He trained Psyonix archaeologists will report more details soon.

Season 8 tournament credits will also reset when the season ends. Players who participate in Season 8 competitive tournaments will receive an All-Star Cup reward. Any unused Tournament Credits will be converted into the highest level of rewards a player can earn based on their Tournament Rank and amount of Tournament Credits. This conversion happens automatically the first time you log into Season 9.

Keep the thermostat closed. Season 9 begins Wednesday, December 7th!

