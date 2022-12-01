QPM Positive Feasibility Study Confirms TECH Project Qualification





Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd has announced the results of an advanced feasibility study for Stage 1 of its TECH project.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd has announced the results of the Stage 1 Advanced Feasibility Study and Stage 2 Expansion Scoping Study of the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project. The TECH Project investigation prompted the company to begin negotiations for formal debt financing with potential lenders.

Stage 1 feasibility study completed

Stage 1 of the TECH project is designed with a nameplate capacity to handle a throughput rate of 1.05 million tons per year with a design life of 30 years. The Phase 1 project will produce 15,992 tons per year of nickel sulfate, 1,746 tons per year of cobalt sulfate, 607,395 tons per year of hematite pellets, 4,000 tons per year of aluminum and 28,856 tons per year of magnesium oxide. Stage 1 capital estimates for TECH projects are currently in the -15% to +24% accuracy range.

The company has made significant progress in debt financing for this project and formal due diligence by independent technical experts will be initiated for advanced feasibility studies. It starts with QPM doing ongoing engineering work on certain aspects of the plant to improve accuracy. These aspects are primarily concerned with the KBR engineering package including iron hydrolysis, aluminum removal, nitric acid recovery and recycling. As an integrated team, QPM, Hatch and KBR optimize designs and minimize technical risk in these areas. In addition, cost reduction efforts will be made throughout the project.

The contingency for capital estimates is currently assumed to be 10%. Following the KBR engineering package work and cost reduction initiatives, detailed contingency estimates are initiated using standard quantitative risk assessment techniques.

TECH PROJECT EXPANSION

QPM has previously emphasized that it will likely expand the TECH project after successful commercialization of the first phase. This is based on limonite ore availability, gas supply, Lansdowne’s infrastructure support, and other factors. In addition, execution of his 100% offtake contract for nickel and cobalt production during the project from the Phase 2 expansion with General Motors further strengthens this potential.

QPM and Hatch also conducted a scoping study on the Stage 2 expansion of the TECH project. The scoping study has an accuracy of +35% for capital estimates and +25% for operating costs.

Future work

First production is scheduled for the final quarter of 2025. Between now and final investment decisions, the company will work with key equipment suppliers and engineering service providers to expedite commissioning and first production.

QPM Managing Director and CEO Stephen Grocott said: The results of these studies are the culmination of the efforts of the QPM team, Hatch Ltd and other consultants and represent the moment. However, the work does not end here and we are still working on the project and moving towards a final investment decision alongside our fundraising efforts.

Go to this partner’s profile page to learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/qpms-positive-feasibility-study-confirms-tech-project-credentials/27944/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos