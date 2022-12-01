Smart Communications Named to 2022 InsurTech100 List of Innovative Technology Companies Transforming the Insurance Industry – InsuranceNewsNet





LONDON & NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses participate in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the 2022 announced that it was included in the Outstanding InsurTech100 list. This list includes the most innovative technology solution providers for the insurance industry.

The InsurTech100 is determined by a panel of analysts and industry experts who evaluate and select winners from over 1,800 companies judged. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve critical industry problems and improve efficiencies across the insurance value chain.

Whether it’s personal, commercial, or professional property and casualty (P&C), or life and annuity insurance, customers expect two-way, interactive conversations with their insurers. To meet these expectations and thrive in this highly competitive industry, insurers need effective communication solutions that offer unmatched personalization and omnichannel capabilities across the insurance lifecycle. Through its Conversation Cloud™ platform, Smart Communications reduces operational costs by automating workflows and reducing cycle times, while seamlessly integrating with core policy, billing, billing systems and other enterprise software platforms to enable insurance coverage. Empower your company to transform the way you engage with your customers.

Richard Sacher, Fintech Global Director at Fintech Global, said: “The InsurTech100 list helps senior industry insurance executives filter out the noise in the market by highlighting technology companies that are transforming sectors such as underwriting, embedded insurance, pricing, distribution and data and analytics. .”

“Being recognized on this year’s InsurTech100 list is a testament to our longstanding relationship with the insurance industry and our commitment to innovation,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. We are proud to partner with today’s leading insurers. Insurers are leveraging technology integration and intelligence to digitally transform how they collect customer information and engage in smarter conversations to increase customer satisfaction, increase trust and streamline operations. ”

The InsurTech100 announcement is another accolade the company received this year. Guidewire recently presented Smart Communications with an Innovation Award at its Connections 2022 conference. Other of his 2022 recognitions include the prestigious IDC Fintech Rankings, Hot Customer Experience (CX) Solution Company, Xplor International Technology of the Year Award and WealthTech100 List. The company was also named a leader in three analyst ratings, including the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022, the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard, and the 2022 Aragon Globe for Workflow and Content Automation.

For an informative interview on how smart communications can help the insurance industry, watch this Fintech Global video.

The complete 2022 InsurTech100 list and detailed information about each company can be downloaded for free at www.InsurTech100.com.

About smart communication

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses have more meaningful customer conversations. His Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the customer experience, simplifying processes and operating more efficiently while enabling businesses in today’s digital-centric, customer-driven world. can succeed. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves over 650 customers from offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes SmartCOMM™ enterprise-scale customer communication management (CCM) capabilities, SmartIQ™-enabled forms conversion capabilities, and SmartDX™ trade document expertise. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communication management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. For more information, visit smartcommunications.com.

Media Contact: Roberta Patterson[email protected]

Source: Smart Communication

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insurancenewsnet.com/oarticle/smart-communications-named-in-2022-insurtech100-list-of-innovative-tech-companies-transforming-the-insurance-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos