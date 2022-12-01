Digging into the Next Food Revolution with Former Obama Policy Advisor and VC Sam Kass





Editor’s Note: New Food Order is a new podcast from AFN’s parent company AgFunder in partnership with Food+Tech Connect, co-hosted by AgFunders Louisa Burwood-Taylor and Food+Tech ConnectsDanielle Gould.

Views expressed in the podcast do not necessarily reflect those of AFN or the AgFunder team.

“Most people in venture know nothing about food. , which is why so many crappy products are being developed.” – Sam Kass.

On this week’s episode of New Food Order, Sam Kass, former senior White House policy adviser, chef, author, and venture partner at Acre Venture Partners, talks about the transformation taking place across the food and agriculture industry.

As AFN readers know, the last decade has seen an increasing number of entrepreneurs, companies, activists, investors and policy makers working on new innovations and technologies to improve food and agricultural systems. I was. According to our research, last year resulted in more than $50 billion of his venture investments in agrifood tech innovations across the supply chain.

“Return and impact are highly correlated. I don’t think you should be trading in a company that makes a profit on the capital you invest and has a lot of impact.” – Sam Kass.

This era of agrifood technological progress is often referred to as the Fourth Agricultural Revolution, following the Green Revolution of the 1960s to 1980s, when new agricultural inputs such as synthetic fertilizers and genetically modified seeds were discovered, Crop yields have increased dramatically around the world.

“idea [that] We should keep begging farmers to start using these different practices.Somehow it’s their fault they didn’t.We have to get over it. We have to find a way to pay for the risk of change. I think carbon will be where we can do that – Sam Kass.

But are today’s agrifoodtech solutions and approaches on the right track to truly transform the system in a way that’s better for everyone and the planet, without negative and unintended consequences? What are the options available to homeowners and investors, and what are the policy developments?

Sam is our best friend, so we have fun jumping over many topics in this 45 minute episode compiled from 3 hours of conversation!

“There are the largest and most right-wing libertarian farming groups that we never saw when we were in the White House just a few years ago. You thought you were the devil because you thought I was spitting in your face. [they] The most progressive environmental groups are looking at how we can work together to transform farming practices so we can start conserving resources and sequestering carbon dioxide. A true revolution. I am still stunned. Given my experience in that world when I was there, I can’t believe it’s happening, honestly the most revolutionary in his 20 years that I’ve been working on these issues The closest to is Samcus.

What to expect from this episode with Sam Kass: Sam’s personal journey from chef to nutrition advisor to the Obamas to venture capitalist Whether new food orders are needed and possible Typical What are the biggest challenges and risks in applying the VC model to the food and agriculture sector? Carbon markets as leverage for the food revolution and the ethics involved in these solutions Thinking in agriculture and the importance of cultural change Sam’s thoughts on President Biden Inflation-cutting laws involving many climate-related policies Sorry mom!how to hear

You can listen in the player below. Or you can listen to it anywhere you can get a podcast by clicking here. Also don’t forget to register and share with agrifood tech, venture he acquaintances interested in capital, investment, startups, carbon, regenerative agriculture, food and agriculture policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/sam-kass-is-excited-about-the-next-food-revolution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos