2022 NYN Media Tech Con Explores Innovation





The 2022 NYN Media TechCon brought together nonprofit leaders and industry experts to explore the many transformative benefits of developing technology in nonprofits. A conference held at the Jewish Heritage Museum on Thursday emphasized the importance of increasing nonprofit acceptance of automated services, technology buy-in at all levels of leadership and data collection methods.

Panelists Faith Ann Butcher, Chief Impact Officer for United Way Westchester and Putnam, and Anthony Fullington, Chief Financial Officer for the Chinese American Planning Council, discussed automation, such as a unified payroll system, to break down silos. We talked about the importance of rationalization by

From a payroll system perspective, effectively consolidating payroll systems to reduce manual time spent recording basic payroll journal entries as well as allocating costs for government funding purposes Frinton asked.

Butcher says these inefficiencies can be addressed by automating the system, leading to significant cost savings benefits. We’ve found that going to RFPs and finding the right system can save you tons of money. Then, by automating it, we really integrated the website, QuickBooks, and Bloomerang. This saves a lot of time and gives you a bigger picture for better analysis. That’s how I dismantled the silo.

Butcher identifies worker resistance as one of the major obstacles to adopting new technologies and recommends an integrated approach to addressing these issues. The best way to get them over it is to let them participate in the process and see what they get out of it. [] And actually make them feel attached to what they can do. That’s the way to get them to buy in, Butcher said.

Panelists also underscored the importance of technology buy-in at all levels of leadership, from improving training to suggesting increased funding for board members. To facilitate acceptance and buy-in of new technologies by nonprofits, panelists recommended initiating a digital-first culture within organizations and shifting awareness of technology and IT to priorities within organizational management. Recommended. Keith A. Howey, director of impact and operations at PENCIL, emphasizes the importance of communication when implementing this transition.

Part of the difficulty in implementing data culture is changing management.There are a few things that have worked well for our organization.The first is talking to staff to understand what is being done repeatedly and how these things can be automated. one onboarding [] Look at the feedback loop to empower everyone at every level and then the whole.

Regarding information gathering within nonprofits, panelist Triana Urraca, CEO of Data Systems Simplified, recommended a proactive approach when analyzing data. To find out to junior funders what information you use and what information is used most often. [] That way, you can prioritize the data that is actually most important and most influential.

Panelist Garri Rivkin, founder and executive director of the nonprofit The City Tutors, warned of the importance of smart data collection when dealing with vulnerable populations. One thing we have to remember is that the more data we collect, the more we is potentially creating more failures for the service it is creating. So you have to keep that balance in mind all the time. We only collect enough data to determine if you are being impacted. Rivkin told attendees that they shouldn’t just collect data without purpose.

As panelists discussed data collection methods that would enable simplified and accessible systems within nonprofits, panelist Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, spoke of his commitment to consistent engagement with constituents. maintained the importance of maintaining an iterative approach to data collection through

Not the answers they give you every day, he said. It’s the process that changes what’s going on and how we actually take their feedback to make our data use and program delivery more effective.

